Berlin park's 'drug dealing zones' spark outrage
9 May 2019
15:28 CEST+02:00
15:28 CEST+02:00
A pink line shows a demarcated area reserved for drug dealers. Image: DPA
9 May 2019
15:28 CEST+02:00
Readly - the 'Spotify of magazines' - is offering readers of The Local a free month's worth of unlimited all-you-can-read magazines. All you need to do is answer one quick question.
However, the police now know where, what, and who is selling drugs. Strict enforcement can drive the business somewhere it will be more difficult to monitor.
Hence the dealers are clustered in off-street places, like Hasenheide and Görli, with drugs available 24-hours. The activity is condoned.