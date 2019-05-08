Recipe: Easy white and green Spargel tart

<p>This spring-themed tart, celebrates white asparagus season, requires few ingredients and is super easy to throw together. It is perfect for entertaining, especially if you are short on time. </p><p>White asparagus has a milder flavor than the green, so alternating the varieties in this tart presents a mellower flavor, a perfect contrast to the sharpness of the Swiss cheese.</p><p><i>Fun food fact: Did you know fresh asparagus squeaks when it’s rubbed together? </i></p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>SEE ALSO:<a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190405/spargelzeit"> German word of the day: Spargelzeit</a></strong></span></p><p><strong>Easy white and green asparagus tart </strong></p><p>Prep time: 20 minutes</p><p>Cook time: 20 minutes</p><p>Servings. 6</p><p>Recipe by Lora Wiley-Lennartz</p><p><strong>Ingredients:</strong></p><p>1/2 kilo green asparagus</p><p>1/2 kilo white asparagus</p><p>2 sheets puff pastry</p><p>2 tablespoons quark</p><p>2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves</p><p>100g shredded Swiss cheese</p><p><strong>Instructions:</strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1557322082_Green-and-white-asparagus.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: Lora Wiley-Lenartz</i></span></p><p>- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.</p><p>- Trim the stems off the asparagus</p><p>- Peel the white asparagus</p><p>- Boil all the asparagus for 10 minutes drain well and set aside.</p><p>- Preheat oven to 190 degrees C</p><p>- While the asparagus is boiling roll out or pat the puff pastry sheets into an 8" x 12" rectangle.</p><p>- Brush the quark on top and sprinkle with the thyme leaves.</p><p>- Lay the asparagus on top and sprinkle the shredded Swiss cheese evenly over the top.</p><p>- Place in the oven and bake for 20 minutes.</p><p>- Remove, let cool for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><i>Lora Wiley-Lennartz is an Emmy nominated television producer and a food/destination blogger who splits her time between Germany and New York City. Read her blog <a href="http://diaryofamadhausfrau.com/">Diary of a Mad Hausfrau</a> or <a href="https://www.facebook.com/germanfoodwithatwist/">follow her</a> on Facebook for traditional German recipes with a twist.</i></span></p>