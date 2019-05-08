Germany's news in English

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Recipe: Easy white and green Spargel tart

Lora Wiley-Lennartz
news@thelocal.de
@ofamadhausfrau
8 May 2019
14:42 CEST+02:00
recipesfoodspargeleating

Share this article

Recipe: Easy white and green Spargel tart
Photo: Lora Wiley-Lenartz
Lora Wiley-Lennartz
news@thelocal.de
@ofamadhausfrau
8 May 2019
14:42 CEST+02:00
Struggling to find new ways to cook your asparagus? We have the perfect recipe that taps into the German Spargelzeit.

This spring-themed tart, celebrates white asparagus season, requires few ingredients and is super easy to throw together. It is perfect for entertaining, especially if you are short on time. 

White asparagus has a milder flavor than the green, so alternating the varieties in this tart presents a mellower flavor, a perfect contrast to the sharpness of the Swiss cheese.

Fun food fact: Did you know fresh asparagus squeaks when it’s rubbed together? 

SEE ALSO: German word of the day: Spargelzeit

Easy white and green asparagus tart 

Prep time:  20 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings. 6

Recipe by Lora Wiley-Lennartz

Ingredients:

1/2 kilo green asparagus

1/2 kilo white asparagus

2 sheets puff pastry

2 tablespoons quark

2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

100g shredded Swiss cheese

Instructions:

Photo: Lora Wiley-Lenartz

- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

- Trim the stems off the asparagus

- Peel the white asparagus

- Boil all the asparagus for 10 minutes drain well and set aside.

- Preheat oven to 190 degrees C

- While the asparagus is boiling roll out or pat the puff pastry sheets into an 8" x 12" rectangle.

- Brush the quark on top and sprinkle with the thyme leaves.

- Lay the asparagus on top and sprinkle the shredded Swiss cheese evenly over the top.

- Place in the oven and bake for 20 minutes.

- Remove, let cool for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

Lora Wiley-Lennartz is an Emmy nominated television producer and a food/destination blogger who splits her time between Germany and New York City. Read her blog Diary of a Mad Hausfrau or follow her on Facebook for traditional German recipes with a twist.

 
recipesfoodspargeleating
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Quiz: How well do you know your German false friends?
  2. How Germany's marvellous bread helped me overcome food anxiety
  3. 6.2 million in Germany ‘cannot read or write German properly’
  4. Germany’s first electric Autobahn for hybrid trucks opens near Frankfurt
  5. Voting in Germany: What you need to need to know about the EU elections

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Get a month's worth of your favourite newspapers and magazines - for free

Readly - the 'Spotify of magazines' - is offering readers of The Local a free month's worth of unlimited all-you-can-read magazines. All you need to do is answer one quick question.

More news

Discussion forum

09/05
Taxes if house is credit free
09/05
European Elections - right to vote
09/05
What is the fine for a car accident
08/05
Tax deductions for pension and health insurance
08/05
Question about Zertifikat for Integrationskurs
08/05
Freelancer with spouse who is a permanent employee
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/05
Summerfest & Fleamarket at the Intl. School of Hamburg
01/05
Legal notice: Jens Pepi Erben & Gabriele Ihle / in Wehrheim
27/04
***Looking for furnished 1 bed apartment or WG room FOR COUP
12/04
Screenwriting Workshop
22/03
Revoke Article 50 and Remain in the EU - Petition
09/03
Mega art sale!!!
View all notices
Post a new notice