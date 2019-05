Emergency services rushed out to the home in Reichenbach, west of Zwickau in the eastern German state of Saxony, on Monday, after the alarm was raised.

According to police the dog had leaned on the kitchen stove of its owner's home to try and grab a treat from a wooden board, reported Spiegel.

But the dog accidentally turned the cooker on, which set the wooden board on fire. The flames spread to the rest of the kitchen.

When emergency services attended, firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze in the ground floor apartment before it escalated.

As a precautionary measure, paramedics treated three residents for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The damage to the property is thought to be around €20,000, according to police.

Luckily, the dog is fine. The Great Dane got away with it, police reportedly said.

Vocabulary

Great Dane - (die) Dogge

Kitchen stove - (der) Küchenherd

Wooden board - (das) Holzbrett

Residents/inhabitants of a house - (die) Hausbewohner

