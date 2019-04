The 31-year-old socialite and yoga fan, who has 485,000 followers on Instagram, had faced charges of surreptitious advertising brought by Germany's trade association VSW, but the judge dismissed the case.

The Berlin-based VSW had accused Hummels because she posted links to several brands of beauty products on her Instagram page "@Catherinyyy" without labelling the four posts as advertisements.

Hummels, who married the Bayern defender and 2014 World Cup winner in 2015, had insisted she received no payment from firms mentioned in her posts.

The court ruled that there was no proof that Hummels had received any compensation in exchange.

It also found that she is not required to label anything that she has not received payment for as advertising.

Hummels posted on Instagram to say she was thankful to the court for the decision but added in a caption: "We are fighting for all courts in Germany to decide that advertising only has to be labelled if it really is one.

"There is already a law on advertising, but it must be 'reinterpreted', the digital world must be included so that we are all on the safe side."

The Munich court's decision is not final, however.

The VSW has won a similar case against a well-known German fitness blogger Pamela Reif in Karlsruhe and there has been no test case ruling in Germany's top court.