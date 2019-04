In the coming days around Germany it is expected to become warmer, according to the German Weather Service (DWD). We break down what you can expect, and when you can ditch that Übergangsjacke (light jacket).

Wolken (clouds) on Wednesday

As we reported last week, the weather had taken a turn for the worst but things are improving as the Easter weekend approaches.

Temperatures will remain chilly in parts of Germany on Wednesday. In the eastern states of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Brandenburg there will be some loose clouds, but the weather should remain largely stable.

In northern Germany, temperatures will range from 9 to 20C, in the east from 14 to 19C, in the south 15 to 20C and in the west a similar 14 to 20C.

In North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate dense clouds and rain is expected.

Not surprisingly there will be some strong gusts of wind at the Baltic Sea, with the mercury stretching between 9C on Rügen and 20C in Lörrach.

In a tweet, the DWD mapped out the temperatures around the country.

Temperaturhöchstwerte morgen (Mittwoch). Dazu in der Südwesthälfte viele Wolken und bis zum Mittag gelegentlich Regen, dann nachlassend. Details für jeden Ort in der WarnWetter App. /V pic.twitter.com/kyrDug55YH — DWD (@DWD_presse) April 16, 2019

Thursday heats up

Maundy Thursday (Gründonnerstag) is marked by bright sunshine - and more than 10 hours of bright sun.

At the sea or in high altitudes, there will be some stormy gusts. The Mercury will climb to 23C in the Upper Rhine but only to 10C on the island of Rügen at the Baltic Sea.

In the north, temperatures will range from 10 to 21 degrees, in the east 15 to 21C, in the south 16 to 23C and in the west 17 to 23C.

Peaks of up to 25 degrees on Friday and beyond

On Good Friday, the sun is expected to shine even longer. Only in southwest Germany, showers and a few denser clouds can be expected, with the mercury stretching between 11C on Rügen and 25C on the Lower Rhine.

In the north, 11 to 23C are expected, in the east 19 to 24C, in the south 18 to 24C and in the west 19 to 25C.

Saturday will see similar weather to the previous days: a mix of sun and clouds.

The lowest temperature will be 11C at the Baltic Sea. The Lower Rhine area once again will snag the title of the sunniest spot, with temperatures of at least 25C..

Northern Germany will heat up to 23C, with eastern Germany ranging between 18 to 23C, southern Germany 18 to 24C and the west - 19 to 25C.