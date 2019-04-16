Passenger delays after government plane crash lands in Berlin

All flights in and out of Berlin’s Schönefeld Airport were suspended on Tuesday morning after the incident, which is said to have been caused by a technical fault.

The German Air Force (Luftwaffe), which operates the aircraft, said that both wings touched the ground, indicating that it was a shaky landing.

The Bombardier Global 5000 jet was not carrying any passengers when it was forced to make the emergency landing, the Air Force said on Twitter.

"Medical checks are being carried out on the crew. The cause of the incident is under investigation," it said.

#Global 5000 der #Flugbereitschaft bei Landung in #Schönefeld mit Bodenberührung beider Tragflächen. Keine Passagiere an Bord. Crew wird medizinisch untersucht. Maschine kehrte aufgrund von Funktionsstörung nach dem Start um. Ursache wird untersucht.#Luftwaffe pic.twitter.com/9vDFM4CgWI — Team_Luftwaffe (@Team_Luftwaffe) April 16, 2019

According to officials, the aircraft had been in Schönefeld for maintenance. It was on its way to Cologne, where it is stationed.

"The aircraft took off from Schönefeld for a so-called functional flight, which takes place regularly after maintenance work, and during the flight, there was a malfunction, forcing the aircraft to turn back," an Air Force spokesman told AFP.

"The jet touched the ground with both wings and a controlled landing was no longer possible."

The runway was briefly closed around 7.30am while the plane was towed away, leading to the disruption of dozens of flights.

It resulted in planes being diverted. Although the incident is now over, passengers departing from Berlin Schönefled are urged to check for delays.