Passenger delays after government plane crash lands in Berlin

<div><p>All flights in and out of Berlin’s Schönefeld Airport were suspended on Tuesday morning after the incident, which is said to have been caused by a technical fault.</p><p>The German Air Force (Luftwaffe), which operates the aircraft, said that both wings touched the ground, indicating that it was a shaky landing. </p><p>The Bombardier Global 5000 jet was not carrying any passengers when it was forced to make the emergency landing, the Air Force said on Twitter.</p><p>"Medical checks are being carried out on the crew. The cause of the incident is under investigation," it said.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="de"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Global?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Global</a> 5000 der <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Flugbereitschaft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Flugbereitschaft</a> bei Landung in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sch%C3%B6nefeld?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Schönefeld</a> mit Bodenberührung beider Tragflächen. Keine Passagiere an Bord. Crew wird medizinisch untersucht. Maschine kehrte aufgrund von Funktionsstörung nach dem Start um. Ursache wird untersucht.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Luftwaffe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Luftwaffe</a> <a href="https://t.co/9vDFM4CgWI">pic.twitter.com/9vDFM4CgWI</a></p>— Team_Luftwaffe (@Team_Luftwaffe) <a href="https://twitter.com/Team_Luftwaffe/status/1118070428239564800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 16, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>According to officials, the aircraft had been in Schönefeld for maintenance. It was on its way to Cologne, where it is stationed.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20181130/not-a-unique-occurance-how-plane-problems-have-plagued-german-policians-travel">Not a unique occurrence: How plane problems have plagued German politicians' travel</a></strong></span></p><p>"The aircraft took off from Schönefeld for a so-called functional flight, which takes place regularly after maintenance work, and during the flight, there was a malfunction, forcing the aircraft to turn back," an Air Force spokesman told AFP.</p><p>"The jet touched the ground with both wings and a controlled landing was no longer possible."</p><p>The runway was briefly closed around 7.30am while the plane was towed away, leading to the disruption of dozens of flights.</p><p>It resulted in planes being diverted. Although the incident is now over, passengers departing from Berlin Schönefled are urged to check for delays. </p></div><div>An investigation is underway into the cause of the incident. </div><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Update 3: flight operations at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SXF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SXF</a> airport resumed. Delays may still occur. Please check <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/flightstatus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#flightstatus</a> and take information from airport staff into consideration and contact <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/airline?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#airline</a> if required. <a href="https://t.co/6QgrBYyz8i">pic.twitter.com/6QgrBYyz8i</a></p>— Berlin Airport Service (@berlinairport) <a href="https://twitter.com/berlinairport/status/1118089321968492544?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 16, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div><div><strong>Series of mishaps</strong></div><div><p>It is the latest in a series of mishaps to hit German government planes.</p><p>Chancellor Angela Merkel missed the beginning of a G20 summit in Buenos Aires last November as the plane carrying her from Berlin encountered electrical problems and was forced to land in Cologne.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20181130/bumpy-start-to-g20-summit-for-merkel-af">Bumpy start to G20 summit for Merkel as plane forced to make emergency landing</a></strong></span></p><p>The "Konrad Adenauer" Airbus A340 was given a complete overhaul following the incident but on its first outing since, on April 1, it blew a tyre on landing in New York with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on board.</p><p>The plane eventually had to be towed to its parking space, but the delay meant that Maas missed his first appointments at the UN.</p><p>In March, the foreign minister was stranded in Mali due to a hydraulic problem with his Airbus A319's landing gear.</p><p>The plane woes have also hit other top German officials.</p><p>At the end of January, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was stuck in Ethiopia for similar reasons while Development Minister Gerd Mueller had to cancel a trip to Namibia at the start of the year owing to problems with his plane.</p><p>With the Konrad Adenauer back in the repair workshop, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz recently had to fly on a smaller plane, the A321, which required mid-route refuelling in Iceland to complete its journey to the United States.</p><p>In response to the defects, the German government announced last week they are paying €1.2 billion to buy three new Airbus A350s planes, the first of which will be delivered in 2020.</p></div>