Germany's far-right AfD handed huge fine over illegal Swiss funding

<p>One of the party's co-chiefs, Jörg Meuthen, and another leading member, Guido Reil, had received funds from Swiss advertising agency Goal AG in 2016 and 2017, respectively.</p><p>But German political parties are banned from receiving campaign funds from non-EU sources.</p><p>As a result, parliament's administrative body said it had imposed a fine of €402,900 , which essentially amounts to three times that of the illegal donations.</p><p>Both Meuthen and Reil are leading candidates for the AfD - Alternative for Germany - in May's<a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190404/german-far-right-sees-divide-after-european-poll"> European Parliament elections.</a></p><p>The far-right party faces further fines as one of its leaders, Alice Weidel, was also being investigated for having <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190118/benefactor-names-provided-as-afd-campaign-finance-violation-investigation-continues">received around €132,000 from a Swiss source.</a></p><p>The six-year-old AfD, the country's biggest opposition party, opposes multiculturalism, Islam and the immigration policies of Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom it labels a "traitor".</p><p>It <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/tag/afd">shook up Germany's political landscape </a>when it won 12.6 percent of the vote in the 2017 general elections, taking dozens of seats in the Bundestag for the first time.</p>