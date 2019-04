Police are investigating after windows on the ICE high-speed train were shattered during the journey from the German capital to Saarbrücken in Saarland.

Some passengers said that they believed the train had been shot at by a weapon. This passenger's photos posted on Twitter show the damage to the windows.

Mir geht's gut, dem beschossenen (!) ICE #1358 nicht so (genau das Fenster neben mir), die @DB_Bahn hat zwar gut reagiert und den Zug enden lassen, damit die @PolizeiMannheim untersuchen kann aber die Orga danach war das reine Chaos. Danke an alle besorgten ich bin zuhause. pic.twitter.com/w8u3cFJIAt — Tobias D. Krafft (@NetworkTobi) April 11, 2019

No-one was injured in the incident which happened around 10.50pm on Thursday near the city of Ladenburg near Mannheim in Baden-Württemberg.

Another passenger said that it looked like four shots had caused damage.

According to the police in Karlsruhe, there was damage to doors, windows and the outside of the train. The 150 passengers aboard were taken off the train at Mannheim. They were advised they could travel on other trains or be accommodated in hotels for the night.