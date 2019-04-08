Escaped mentally ill prisoner remains at large in Cologne area

<p>Otto Krüger, 67, was granted permission to temporarily leave his ward at 1:45pm on Sunday but he failed to return to the facility at the agreed time.</p><p>Now police are warning the public not to approach the man, who is dependent on medication and can be "very aggressive".</p><p>It is thought he could be in or around the cities of Cologne and Bonn in North Rhine-Westphalia.</p><p>In 1998 the man kicked his 78-year-old neighbour to death in Bad Godesberg, south of Bonn. The following year he was placed in a closed psychiatric ward by a Bonn court.</p><p>The man had previously gone missing in December 2014 during an accompanied visit to a Christmas market. <a href="https://rp-online.de/nrw/staedte/koeln/koeln-moerder-kehrt-nach-ausgang-nicht-in-psychiatrie-zurueck-fahndung-rund-um-koeln_aid-37948943" target="_blank">RP Online </a>reported that he was on the run for two weeks but was caught after witnesses spotted him in a bistro.</p><p>Police have asked anyone with information on Krüger's whereabouts to <a href="https://www.presseportal.de/blaulicht/pm/12415/4239159" target="_blank">contact them. </a></p>