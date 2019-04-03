Germany's news in English

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Police graves destroyed, defaced with swastikas in Berlin

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
3 April 2019
17:32 CEST+02:00
gravepolicevandalismberlin

Share this article

Police graves destroyed, defaced with swastikas in Berlin
The markings on the graves were later covered up by police. Image: DPA
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
3 April 2019
17:32 CEST+02:00
Vandals spray-painted swastikas on the Berlin graves of two German police officers killed in the line of duty, sparking outrage Wednesday, and an investigation by the domestic security service.

One gravestone was toppled over, both were defaced with red spray paint, and flowers were ripped out of their beds in the overnight attack on a cemetery in the Berlin district of Neukölln.

The late officers are Roland Krueger, a police commando member shot dead during a 2003 raid on a Kurdish-Lebanese crime family, and Uwe Lieschied, shot dead while confronting a robber on the street in 2006.

The interior minister of the city-state of Berlin, Andreas Geisel, voiced his "disgust and shame" about the violation of the graves, which he described as "a wicked act directed against those who died while working to ensure our safety."

Other police officers restored the graves in the morning, while the BfV domestic security service took over the case because of the illegal Nazi symbol.

Tributes laid on graves

The Christian Democrat politician's Burkard Dregger lay flowers on the desecrated graves on Wednesday afternoon, telling the Berlin Tagespiegel that he was there to honour the memories of the fallen officers. 

"I have no sympathy for such acts of hatred," Dregger said 

"It was important to me, on behalf of the CDU Group, to plant flowers and talk with relatives. (I wanted) to assure them that we feel very close to them and that we are always with each other to stand by the police if attacked," he said.

The incident was not the only recent example of desecration of police officers being targeted in the cemetery. 

In November 2016, a plaque commemorating officer Lieschied was damaged by unknown vandals. Later, left-wing extremists admitted to the crime, declaring "We mock dead police officers."

 
gravepolicevandalismberlin
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg
  2. These are the 8 German tax breaks you need to know about
  3. Crime in Germany at lowest level since reunification
  4. Everything that changes in April 2019 in Germany
  5. What you need to know about Berlin's full day public transport strike

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. 12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg
  2. These are the 8 German tax breaks you need to know about
  3. Crime in Germany at lowest level since reunification
  4. Everything that changes in April 2019 in Germany
  5. What you need to know about Berlin's full day public transport strike

Discussion forum

03/04
Cheap parking lots at Munich Airport
03/04
Calculating my tax refund
02/04
German bookkeeping and invoicing software
01/04
Munich babysitters wanted
01/04
English-speakers living in Celle, Lower Saxony
31/03
John Gunn & Partner - Independent insurance broker for expats
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

22/03
Revoke Article 50 and Remain in the EU - Petition
09/03
Mega art sale!!!
05/03
Kabalistic Tarots Reading
02/03
Lockup Single Garage
26/02
looking for a placement, working with refugees in Munich.
21/02
Kittens available for adoption
View all notices
Post a new notice