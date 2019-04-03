From west Germany to Westminster: Unbrexit bus makes first solidarity trip

<p>The bus, newly decorated with the flag of the EU and a giant union jack at its front end, set off to the UK with 48 Germans of all ages on board.</p><p>The four-day, round-trip tour departed from Münsterland with 48 pub-loving locals and headed directly to London, making only one brief stop at Dover Castle.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190401/brexit-latest-visa-free-travel-for-brits-coming-to-germany-political-spats">Brexit latest: Germany plans visa-free travel for British visitors</a></strong></p><p>The aim? Showing solidarity with their soon-to-depart European neighbour - and expressing their love for a good pint ‘o British beer.</p><p>The idea started in the intriguingly-named <a href="https://unbrexit.pub/" target="_blank">The Unbrexit</a> pub, which was founded two years ago in Ahaus by Tobit.Software.</p><p>"We are crazy about Europe. We live in the middle of it,” said Markus Hartmann, who works for Tobit.Software.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1554302766_unbrexitpub.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><i><span style="font-size:10px;">The Unbrexit in Ahaus. Photo: Markus Hartmann</span></i></p><p>“Ahaus is geographically the centre of Europe," he added. "And we love England. Immediately after the referendum we began building ‘The Unbrexit’ in our hometown Ahaus. A straight pub. Even more English than England.”</p><p>The group visited a total of 12 pubs while they were in London, meeting many locals who shared their sadness at the UK’s planned departure from the EU, which may happen on April 12th.</p><p>"We are not politicians. And we are not a political movement. We just love the English pop-and pub-culture,” Hartmann told the Local.</p><p><strong>'Don't know Germany without the EU'</strong></p><p>While the bus was on the road, it was also met with positive reactions. Younger people gave them an approving thumbs up or clapped as the bus passed by.</p><p>However, the German group also encountered a few negative responses along the way, said Hartmann. They came mostly from older Brits who told them to “go away” or “leave our country”.</p><p>Unbrexit Bus participant Mark Sander, 24, said he joined the journey because he doesn’t “know Germany without the EU. I think the connection of European countries is the only possibility to stay in a strong position in the world.”</p><p><i><span style="font-size:10px;"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1554302988_unbrexitbus2.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></span></i></p><p><i><span style="font-size:10px;">The freshly decorated bus. Photo courtesy of Markus Hartmann.</span></i></p><p>He enjoyed the pub crawls the group made on Friday and Saturday, and the unexpectedly “brilliant weather.” He also was a fan of the lively atmosphere on the streets of London - “a huge contrast to German culture.”</p><p>Sander had spontaneously bought a ticket for the tour one evening at The Unbrexit whilst playing darts and drinking beer.</p><p>The same jovial spirit remained throughout the four days abroad. “Everyone was in a very good mood and proud to be part of this special happening,” said Sander.</p><p><strong>Free pints for Brits!</strong></p><p>The bus trip is only the beginning of many, said Hartmann. A local bus company rented out the vehicle to them, but the owner is allowing it to stay painted for future journeys to the UK.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190329/we-must-learn-from-this-the-view-from-germany-on-brexit-chaos">'We must learn from this': The German view on Brexit chaos</a></strong></p><p>The Unbrexit bus is also planning future trips to Scotland and Wales, with the dates not yet announced.</p><p>In the meantime, before and after the UK’s planned departure from the EU, Hartmann says that The Unbrexit pub will be showing a warm welcome to any Brits who come to Ahaus.</p><p>“They can still have a foot in the door of the EU, thanks to our pub,” said Hartmann. “Everyone who shows his or her British passport gets a free pint. Every day.”</p>