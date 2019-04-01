IN IMAGES: Who is affected by the public transport strike?

The vast majority of underground (U-Bahn) trains, trams and buses are not in operation today during the industrial action by 'Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe' (BVG) employees.

The strike started in the early morning and was to last for the whole day in the third – and toughest – of the BVG strikes this year. There was a previous half day strike in February, and a strike by bus drivers in March. As well as Berliners, lots of tourists are affected, too.

Berliner und Touristen kommen heute in der Hauptstadt nur schwer voran. Der Grund ist ein Warnstreik bei den Berliner Verkehrsbetrieben. #BVGStreik pic.twitter.com/VihJss7tbN — ZDF heute (@ZDFheute) April 1, 2019

Some people joked on social media that the strike might have been a cruel April Fools' Day prank.

Having both the BVG on strike again and one less hour of sleep due to daylight savings time are probably the worst April Fools’ jokes that’s been played on me. pic.twitter.com/gpUyKFd45X — Joanne Wong (@_jwong) March 31, 2019 Buses and trams remained in depots, while most U-Bahn gates stayed locked, as travellers were forced to find other means of transport to get to work or travel through the city.

The strike has created problems for people travelling to Berlin's airports, especially Tegel, which is difficult to reach without BVG transport. The Berlin Airport Service said it would offer an irregular emergency shuttle service from Jungfernheide S-Bahn station.

But many people walked the route to Tegel, in the north of the city.

Ich glaube einige Autofahrer würden selbiges jetzt auch gerne einfach stehen lassen. #BVGStreik #TXL pic.twitter.com/0wUlDtO5Hl — Patrick Pickhan (@ppickhan) April 1, 2019

The Berlin Airport Service said the walking route to Tegel would take about 40 minutes.

Sonnige Alternative zu Taxi und Auto während des heutigen BVG Streiks: In 38 Minuten kommt ihr zu Fuß vom S+U Bahnhof #Jungfernheide zum Flughafen #Tegel #TXL. #BVGStreik #BVG 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♀️✈️https://t.co/g3bD3fvSJ3 pic.twitter.com/PKQkE9mdcC — Berlin Airport Service (@berlinairport) April 1, 2019

Others were creative with their forms of transport, such as this man who got on his skateboard to get to the airport.