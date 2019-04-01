IN IMAGES: Who is affected by the public transport strike?

<div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw">The vast majority of underground (U-Bahn) trains, trams and buses are not in operation today during the industrial action by 'Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe' (BVG) employees.</div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw"> </div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw"><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190401/what-you-need-to-know-about-berlins-full-day-public-transport-strike">What you need to know about Berlin's full day public transport strike</a></strong></span></div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw"> </div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw">The strike started in the early morning and was to last for the whole day in the third – and toughest – of the BVG strikes this year. There was a previous half day strike in February, and a strike by bus drivers in March. As well as Berliners, lots of tourists are affected, too.</div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw"><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="de">Berliner und Touristen kommen heute in der Hauptstadt nur schwer voran. Der Grund ist ein Warnstreik bei den Berliner Verkehrsbetrieben. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BVGStreik?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BVGStreik</a> <a href="https://t.co/VihJss7tbN">pic.twitter.com/VihJss7tbN</a></p>— ZDF heute (@ZDFheute) <a href="https://twitter.com/ZDFheute/status/1112640997962461184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 1, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw"> </div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1554108208_118860749.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw"> </div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw">Some people joked on social media that the strike might have been a cruel April Fools' Day prank.</div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw"><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Having both the BVG on strike again and one less hour of sleep due to daylight savings time are probably the worst April Fools’ jokes that’s been played on me. <a href="https://t.co/gpUyKFd45X">pic.twitter.com/gpUyKFd45X</a></p>— Joanne Wong (@_jwong) <a href="https://twitter.com/_jwong/status/1112478609401368579?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 31, 2019</a></blockquote></div>Buses and trams remained in depots, while most U-Bahn gates stayed locked, as travellers were forced to find other means of transport to get to work or travel through the city.</div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw"> </div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1554106344_118861885.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 416px;" /></div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw"> </div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw"> </div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1554106542_118860768(2).jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 405px;" /></div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw"> </div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw">The strike has created problems for people travelling to Berlin's airports, especially Tegel, which is difficult to reach without BVG transport. The Berlin Airport Service said it would offer an irregular emergency shuttle service from Jungfernheide S-Bahn station.</div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw"> </div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw">But many people walked the route to Tegel, in the north of the city.</div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw"><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="de">Ich glaube einige Autofahrer würden selbiges jetzt auch gerne einfach stehen lassen. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BVGStreik?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BVGStreik</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TXL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TXL</a> <a href="https://t.co/0wUlDtO5Hl">pic.twitter.com/0wUlDtO5Hl</a></p>— Patrick Pickhan (@ppickhan) <a href="https://twitter.com/ppickhan/status/1112616351959605248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 1, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw"><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="de">Rollkoffer-Karawane Richtung <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tegel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tegel</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TXL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TXL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Berlin?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Berlin</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Warnstreik?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Warnstreik</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BVG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BVG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BVGStreik?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BVGStreik</a> <a href="https://t.co/2vZJoqFLcH">pic.twitter.com/2vZJoqFLcH</a></p>— rbb|24 (@rbb24) <a href="https://twitter.com/rbb24/status/1112638545066426372?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 1, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw">The Berlin Airport Service said the walking route to Tegel would take about 40 minutes.</div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw"><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="de">Sonnige Alternative zu Taxi und Auto während des heutigen BVG Streiks: In 38 Minuten kommt ihr zu Fuß vom S+U Bahnhof <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jungfernheide?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jungfernheide</a> zum Flughafen <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tegel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tegel</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TXL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TXL</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BVGStreik?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BVGStreik</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BVG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BVG</a> 🚶♂️🚶♀️✈️<a href="https://t.co/g3bD3fvSJ3">https://t.co/g3bD3fvSJ3</a> <a href="https://t.co/PKQkE9mdcC">pic.twitter.com/PKQkE9mdcC</a></p>— Berlin Airport Service (@berlinairport) <a href="https://twitter.com/berlinairport/status/1112611486017511424?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 1, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw">Others were creative with their forms of transport, such as this man who got on his skateboard to get to the airport.</div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw"><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="de">Statt Shuttle-Bus, Taxi oder Auto - mit dem Skateboard kommt man heute vielleicht fast am schnellsten nach <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tegel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tegel</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Berlin?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Berlin</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TXL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TXL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Warnstreik?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Warnstreik</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZNZYQM5C8v">pic.twitter.com/ZNZYQM5C8v</a></p>— rbb|24 (@rbb24) <a href="https://twitter.com/rbb24/status/1112627803164475392?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 1, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Lots of people walked to work in the sunshine, got on their bike – or even ran to get some exercise in.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="de">Zum Job pendeln und Sport machen! Hätte mich sonst eine Woche wieder nicht bewegt! Danke <a href="https://twitter.com/BVG_Kampagne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BVG_Kampagne</a> Bestes <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Warnstreik?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Warnstreik</a> Wetter <a href="https://t.co/NBeTcj4UZo">pic.twitter.com/NBeTcj4UZo</a></p>— Dr. Iris Marx (@irisma8) <a href="https://twitter.com/irisma8/status/1112599127941148674?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 1, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>"Commuting to the job and doing exercise," said this Twitter user.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1554108153_118861914.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 440px;" /></p><p>Some people took to social media to say they stood with the strikers.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="de">Gerne betroffen vom <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Warnstreik?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Warnstreik</a> bei der <a href="https://twitter.com/BVG?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BVG</a> volle Solidarität mit allen Streikenden! 💪 <a href="https://t.co/RoVJgVJT23">pic.twitter.com/RoVJgVJT23</a></p>— Denis Kaan (@DenisKaan1) <a href="https://twitter.com/DenisKaan1/status/1112557592172212225?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 1, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>"Happy to be affected by the BVG strike, full solidarity with the strikers," said this Twitter user.</p><p>BVG employees were out on the picket line in the morning. The dispute is over pay and conditions.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1554108726_118862405.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 408px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1554108748_118860172.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p>There have been traffic jams in the capital as lots of commuters switched to cars. Berlin transport information network said in some areas there were 45 to 50 minute delays on the road. Drivers were urged to plan more time for their journey.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="de"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/STAU?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#STAU</a>-Update zum <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Warnstreik?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Warnstreik</a> bei der <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BVG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BVG</a>! Auf der <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/A100?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#A100</a> Richtung Wedding +50 Min ab Tempelhofer Damm. Lange Stau mit bis zu +45 Min auch in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/K%C3%B6penick?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Köpenick</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kreuzberg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kreuzberg</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wedding?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wedding</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Charlottenburg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Charlottenburg</a>-Nord und rund um den <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Alexanderplatz?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Alexanderplatz</a>. Mehr Zeit einplanen! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BVGStreik?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BVGStreik</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BVG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BVG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Streik?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Streik</a> <a href="https://t.co/66nUcLYToX">pic.twitter.com/66nUcLYToX</a></p>— Verkehrsinformationszentrale Berlin (VIZ) (@VIZ_Berlin) <a href="https://twitter.com/VIZ_Berlin/status/1112631720447234048?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 1, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Although there were busy S-Bahn trains during rush hour, some people said stations, such as here at Alexanderplatz, were eerily quiet. Perhaps people were avoiding all public transport.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="de">Erstaunlich leer am S-Bahnhof Alexanderplatz <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Berlin?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Berlin</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/streik?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#streik</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Warnstreik?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Warnstreik</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BVGStreik?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BVGStreik</a> <a href="https://t.co/7oi7MFVpWl">pic.twitter.com/7oi7MFVpWl</a></p>— Dominik Bath (@DoBath) <a href="https://twitter.com/DoBath/status/1112617755847680001?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 1, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Union Verdi said the offers from the employeers to the 14,600 staff of the BVG and its subsidiary Berlin Transport (BT) were not good enough.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="de">Das Angebot der <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BVG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BVG</a> ist unzureichend – Deshalb rufen wir am Montag zum <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Warnstreik?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Warnstreik</a> auf!Die 14.600 Beschäftigten fordern:👉 eine verbesserte Eingruppierung👉 eine Absenkung der Arbeitszeit🤜💛 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sonstliebesaus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sonstliebesaus</a><a href="https://t.co/BMjJ1PN3Pa">https://t.co/BMjJ1PN3Pa</a> <a href="https://t.co/2TxHEq9VV4">pic.twitter.com/2TxHEq9VV4</a></p>— ver.di ✊ (@_verdi) <a href="https://twitter.com/_verdi/status/1111541418713976838?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 29, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>The BVG has previously said strike action is "completely inappropriate".</p></div><div data-ad-imp="jty2cvcf7wbv9n" data-google-query-id="CIelism2ruECFY1x4AodZ5wGMw"> </div>