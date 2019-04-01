Germany skeptical about Facebook's pledge to reform

<p>"For the past year, Mark Zuckerberg has been speaking about Facebook's responsibility to society, democracy and the privacy of more than two billion people," said Katarina Barley in a statement.</p><p>"But we haven't quite seen it yet. Facebook's behaviour has cost it a lot of trust."</p><p>Facebook has drawn fire on several fronts -- for allowing users to spread hate speech and even live-stream the bloody New Zealand mosque attacks, to letting foreign powers meddle in politics to broad concerns over its collection of personal user data.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190330/facebook-to-deploy-new-transparency-tools-ahead-of-european-elections">Germany to deploy new transparency tools ahead of European elections</a></strong></p><p>Germany has for years vocally complained about Facebook allowing far right groups and other extremists to spread hate speech that breaches German sedition laws.</p><p>Zuckerberg last Saturday called for governments to play a "more active role" in regulating the internet, urging more countries to adopt versions of sweeping European rules aimed at safeguarding user privacy.</p><p>The US internet giants have long resisted government intervention, but the leading social network reversed course amid growing calls for regulation, in an apparent bid to help steer the debate.</p><p>Addressing privacy protection, Zuckerberg said he would support more countries adopting rules in line with the European Union's sweeping General Data Protection Regulation.</p><p>Barley, after talks with Zuckerberg, remained critical.</p><p>"Facebook already has every opportunity to guarantee the highest level of data protection, regardless of state regulation, for its users," she said.</p><p>"Instead, barely a month goes by without a new security scandal."</p><p>She also criticised Zuckerberg's plan to merge the technical infrastructure behind Facebook's WhatsApp and Messenger chat services and Instagram's communications feature.</p><p>Barley said the plan was contrary to earlier announcements and raises "very significant antitrust and data protection issues".</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180327/justice-minister">German justice minister vows stricter oversight of Facebook</a></strong></p>