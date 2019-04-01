German word of the day: 'Frühlingsmüdigkeit'

So what is Frühlingsmüdigkeit?

This German word combines the word for spring (der Frühling) and tiredness (Die Müdigkeit) and refers to what is sometimes called “springtime lethargy” or “spring fatigue” in English.

And what are the symptoms?

Symptoms of Frühlingsmüdigkeit (also known as Frühjahrsmüdigkeit) include everything from general tiredness to mood swings and irritability, or even headaches and problems sleeping.

What are the causes?

This is still disputed territory but a hormone imbalance (or hormone rebalancing) may play a role. According to this theory, spring fatigue is a war of hormones as the body switches from the winter production of the ‘sleep’ hormone melatonin to the daylight-inspired production of the ‘happiness’ hormone serotonin.

Rising temperatures also cause the body to work harder.

None of this is helped by the changing of the clocks. When the evenings get longer, people stay up later and the alarm clock seems to ring that much earlier every morning.

Is there a cure?

Both Swiss health insurance Swica and German insurance TK recommend getting plenty of light, doing exercise outdoors, eating light, healthy meals and going to bed early enough to get a good night’s sleep.

The good news is Frühlingsmüdigkeit only lasts a couple of weeks to a month.

