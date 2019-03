How old are you and what do you normally spend your days doing?

I'm 24 years old. When I'm not working as a social media specialist, I love exploring the city's museums, rollerblading around the nearest park and trying to find the best pizza in Berlin.



What do you love the most about your city/neighbourhood?



My neighbourhood is peaceful, quiet and safe. That said, when we do want to head out and enjoy more lively neighbourhoods, we're only a few U-Bahn stops from Friedrichshain, or we can hop on the Ringbahn and be in Prenzlauerberg or Neukölln in 20 minutes.

As for my city...where to start with Berlin? It's diverse, it's fun, it's a city which doesn't take itself too seriously. There's always somewhere new to explore, it never takes that long to get anywhere, and it's still relatively cheap to enjoy. If you love history (I'm personally a bit of a Cold War nerd) you're basically surrounded by it every day. I do wish museums were free like they are in the UK, but I've not found one I haven't enjoyed yet.



What annoys you the most about your neighbourhood?



Sometimes it's a bit TOO quiet and peaceful, if you get what I mean! It would be great to have a bar or restaurant nearby we can stroll to when we're feeling lazy, but it really is just residential area. Overall, we're happy with where we are.



How should I spend a day in your neighbourhood?



Definitely by escaping to the less tourist green spots of Berlin. From Landschaftspark Herzberge to Stadtpark Lichtenberg and the banks of Rummelsburger See, my neighbourhood is spoiled for peaceful places to "get away" from the city.

It's a little further east and not technically my neighbourhood anymore, but Schlosspark Biesdorf is also idyllic and lovely. I'd also really recommend heading to the Stasi Museum.



What's a fun fact not everyone knows about your neighbourhood?



The Bahnhof Edeka in Lichtenberg is open on a Sunday. Sounds like an unimportant detail, but when you wake up on a Sunday with a hangover and no fry up ingredients…