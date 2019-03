Hubert Zitt, an electrotechnology professor at the Zweibrücken University of Applied Sciences in Rhineland-Palatinate, is known for giving his lectures a science fiction feel.

For decades Zitt has discussed the real-life possibilities of science fiction technology and how they could be achieved.

He came to international prominence by discussing the potential for beaming and warp-drive technologies in his class “The Physics of Star Trek” at universities and science fiction conventions around the globe.

The observatory in Zweibrücken. Image: Facebook

Thinking that he needed to bring a little science fiction flavour to the observatory, he got together a team of painters - including his father and several of his students.

The tower’s transformation actually took place in late 2018, but it has only recently gone viral in the American media.

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill gave professor Zitt a shoutout on Twitter, thanking him for turning Germans into “Giant Nerds”.

R2-D2 Observatory Transformed Germans Into Giant Nerds https://t.co/s4vUwKGxEP via @LaughingSquid — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) 22. März 2019

Hamill’s predictions seem to be coming to fruition, with Star Wars fans from around the world travelling to the small town on the French border to get their own slice of viral fame.