Roads are closed while nearby homes and a school have been evacuated following the leak. Emergency services are at the scene of the ice stadium in Straubing, which lies south-east of Regensburg.

According to broadcaster BR24 , a pipeline in the building had been damaged during construction work, causing ammonia gas to leak out.

At least 60 people have been injured in the accident, including firefighters. According to police, those injured have been experiencing irritation to the eyes and respiratory difficulties.

A nearby school was evacuated, reported BR24. A total of 118 pupils had to leave the building and were taken to other schools in the city. About 80 local residents in the area were also evacuated from their homes.