Cycling safety ad sparks sexism outcry in Germany

<p>With the slogan "Looks like shit. But saves my life", the advert features a profile-shot of a competitor in the gameshow Germany's Next Topmodel sporting a violet coloured helmet and a lacy bra.</p><p>But the advert, which is due to be plastered on billboards from Tuesday, ran smack into criticism, with the women's wing of junior coalition partners SPD demanding it be halted.</p><p>"It is embarrassing, stupid and sexist for the transport minister to be selling his policies using naked skin," Maria Noichl, chairwoman of the SPD's women's wing, told Bild am Sonntag.</p><p>Family Minister Franziska Giffey also hit out at Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer of the conservative CSU party.</p><p>Posting a photo of herself dressed in a business attire with her bicycle on Facebook, she wrote: "Dear Andreas Scheuer: fully dressed also goes well with a helmet!"</p><p>Defending the advert, a transport ministry spokesman said: "A successful road safety campaign should jolt people and can be polarising."</p><p>Meanwhile, the campaign has stoked mockery on social media, with one user saying it is Germany's bicycle infrastructure that "#lookslikeshit".</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lookslikeshit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lookslikeshit</a> and a helmet won't save me from its dangers <a href="https://t.co/gz01xrV5OD">pic.twitter.com/gz01xrV5OD</a></p>— Nürnberg steigt ab (@Nbg_steigt_ab) <a href="https://twitter.com/Nbg_steigt_ab/status/1109733394810843136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 24, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180515/10-important-rules-and-tips-for-cycling-safely-on-german-streets">10 important rules and tips for cycling safely on German streets</a></strong></p>