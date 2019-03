The officer told the district court Dieburg in southern Hesse that he had revealed official secrets to his ex-girlfriend. He split from the woman in 2015 after a six-month relationship.

She had approached him around three years ago for information on two men who belong to Germany’s neo-Nazi scene, one of whom was named in court as her current partner.

Spiegel Online reported that the men had links to the radical extremist group ‘Aryans’ which has been investigated by the German attorney general as being a terrorist organization.

The policeman was fined €6750 and may face further sanctions on an internal basis from police authorities, while the woman was fined €1875. The court said that both should have been aware that what they were engaging in was a crime.

As yet, the nature of the information that was released is unclear – as was the nature of the woman’s request. The policeman denied that he had right-wing ties or supported any form of right-wing ideology.

The court heard that the policeman had been going through a difficult time in 2016 when the request was made, due primarily to his father’s cancer diagnosis.

He said that he was unable to think clearly at the time that the request was made, adding that he was sure that he did not release critical information or data to the woman.