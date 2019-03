Eleven people have been arrested after a series of raids across the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and Hesse in relation to an upcoming terror plot.

Police told the media that the goal of the attack was to “kill as many ‘infidels" as possible” through the use of firearms and vehicles.

A team of more than 200 police carried out raids in several German cities early on Friday morning.

The police would not reveal the planned date of the attack, however they allege that the attack was well past the planning stage.

The Islamist group had already organised to rent a large vehicle, while money had been raised and weapons dealers had been contacted.

The search found a wealth of evidence in relation to the planned attack, including €20,000 in cash, several knives, narcotic drugs and computer files.

The main suspects are two 31-year-old brothers from Wiesbaden and a 21-year old man from Offenbach.

The defendants are set to be brought before the court in Frankfurt on Friday afternoon to decide on a remand order.

German authorities have foiled a number of potential or planned terror attacks all over the country in recent years, with authorities stepping up their efforts in the two and a half years since the Berlin Christmas Market terrorist attack.