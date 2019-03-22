Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

'Child-free' Hamburg cafe hit with graffiti attack

Moki's Goodies after the graffiti attack, with the white paint cleaned from the glass. Photo: DPA
A Hamburg cafe which recently made national headlines by refusing to admit children under the age of six was vandalized in a graffiti attack.

Moki’s Goodies, in the wealthy Hamburg neighbourhood of Eimsbüttler, announced earlier in March that they would no longer be accepting toddlers or babies. 

The decision caused significant controversy, particularly on social media where the cafe and its owner Monika Ertl have been subject to constant attack. The online vitriol spilled over at the end of last week when one of the aggrieved critics decided to make their feelings known offline. 

As reported in the Eimsbüttler Nachrichten, the cafe was vandalized sometime early on Friday.

The facade of the cafe was spray painted black, with a large white ‘frowny face’. The front window of the cafe was spray painted with the words ‘Kevin 6 Jahre!’ (Kevin, 6 years old!)

Upon discovering the vandalism when arriving on the premises, cafe workers quickly cleared the white spray paint from the glass windows and doors of the cafe - although the black paint could clearly still be seen on the walls. 

Twitter users have spoken out in support of the cafe, saying that “hate and insults are one thing” but “vandalism is something completely different”. 

The decision to ban children under six sparked such a strong reaction in Germany that it was dubbed #Schunullergate (dummygate). 

The cafe owner addressed the controversy on Instagram prior to the graffiti bomb, accusing critics of “amazing hostility” and “bullying” adding that she “wishes your wonderful children never have to experience something like that”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jetz mal ehrlich - es reicht. Liebe Supermuttis, ich finde es ist an der Zeit, die Verhältnismäßigkeit dessen, was Ihr hier seit einigen Tagen im Netz veranstaltet, ernsthaft in Frage zu stellen. Ich habe ein Restaurantkonzept, das Euch nicht gefällt und das ist einigen als Anlass genug für einen Shitstorm vom feinsten. Ohne dass auch nur eine einzige von Euch vorher das persönliche Gespräch gesucht hätte, verurteilt Ihr mit heiligem Eifer mein Unternehmen mit erstaunlicher verbaler Aufrüstung und Feindseligkeit. Überträgt man die Situation mal gedanklich von Muttis im Internet zu Schülern auf dem Pausenhof, dann wäre die Bezeichnung glasklar „Mobbing“. Ich wünsche Euren sicher ganz wundervollen Kindern sehr, dass sie so etwas nie erleben müssen. Ich bin erwachsen und habe ein breites Kreuz und eine hohe Frustrationstoleranz, ohne die könnte ich meinen Job gar nicht machen. Und ich möchte gerne mal ein paar Sachen klarstellen. Erstens: Überraschung Überraschung - auch ich bin Mutter. Kenne mich also durchaus im Thema aus. Ich bin in einer großen Familie aufgewachsen, habe eine großartige Tochter, ein sehr süßes Patenkind und Nichten und Neffen. Kinderfeindlichkeit zu unterstellen ist also schonmal Blödsinn. Zweitens: Das moki’s goodies ist kein spendenfinanziertes demokratisches Mutter-Kind-Projekt, sondern ein Restaurant für das ich mir ein Konzept überlegt und in das ich mein privates Geld investiert habe. Weil ich meine eigenen Entscheidungen treffen möchte ohne mich dafür rechtfertigen zu müssen. (...)

A post shared by moki's goodies (@mokisgoodies) on

However, although there were negative comments about Ertl's move to keep youngsters out of her cafe, many people also said they understood and supported her decision.

Moki’s Goodies is one of several cafes to go child-free in Germany in recent years. 

In 2018 The Local reported how Rudolf Markl, the owner of Oma's Küche, in Binz on the island of Rügen, had made his cafe an adults-only spot after 5pm.

Markl said that the decision was made to give cafe visitors “an oasis of calm” from children who behaved badly - and whose parents failed to intervene. 

"We have been thinking about this for a very long time," said Markl. 

"There has to be a limit somewhere where we say: it's just not possible."

