German media reported that the toilet roll saga started in Fuchstal, a small town of around 4,000 people south west of Munich, when a council employee accidentally ordered two massive truckloads of the much-needed necessity in 2006.

When the first truck arrived to deliver the goods, the authorities realized there was a mistake and cancelled the delivery of the second huge delivery. If it hadn't been cancelled, the toilet paper supply might have swollen to 24 years' worth.

Nevertheless, Fuchstal was supplied -- for years to come.

Mayor Erwin Karg told Bayerischer Rundfunk how a team of people had to find ways to store the toilet paper.

"In primary schools, the secondary school, with us in the town hall -- toilet paper was hidden in the storage rooms everywhere,” he said.

He told reporters on Tuesday that the “last roll has now been used up”.

But why only now? Apparently the town was not so fond of the single-ply scratchy grey paper that was bought, and many employees brought their own toilet paper to work.

Karg, a positive person and also an accountant, counts the whole episode as a success. The delivery cost €6,000. But following the extreme bulk order, the prices for toilet paper went up.

"We were able to save more than €1,000 because the prices for wood and toilet paper increased the following year," he said, reported DPA.

The next bulk order for Fuchstal has now been placed. But it’s a more comfortable two-layer toilet paper design.