"Today is an important day," Merkel said at a Berlin joint press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.

"I think that the 27 member states, represented by (European Commission chief) Jean-Claude Juncker and (EU chief negotiator) Michel Barnier, have again made clear and far-reaching proposals that take into account the concerns of Great Britain and to find answers for them.

"We want to get along well and we want an orderly exit by Britain, and now it's the task of the British parliament to reach decisions, and we'll be following closely what happens today, tomorrow and the day after in Britain."

Merkel added that "it's now up to the British parliament, so let's wait and see".

Michel called the latest EU offer "an outstretched hand" and voiced hope that British lawmakers would reach a "sensible" decision.

Britons in Europe Anxious

MPs in London are set to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal this evening, a day after she announced that she had secured a new and improved deal to leave the EU. Britons across Europe will be waiting anxiously and will have have mixed feelings about whether they want the deal to pass.