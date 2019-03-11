Germany fourth largest exporter of arms in world: report

<p>The arms business is booming: the global arms trade grew by 7.8 percent in the period from 2014 to 2018 - and by 13 percent in Germany - compared to the years 2009 to 2013, according to the report.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20160616/five-things-to-know-about-guns-in-germany-us-gun-control-laws">Five things to know about guns in Germany</a></strong></p><p>The largest exporters were the US, Russia, France, Germany and China. Together, the five countries accounted for 75 percent of all international arms deliveries over the past five years.</p><p>German exports during this time were mostly to Israel, South Korea, and Greece, reported the Institute, with a particular interest in German ships and submarines.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1552303283_waffenhandel.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 456px;" /></p><p><i>Graph created for The Local by Statista.</i></p><p>Arms exports continue to be a sensitive topic in Germany, and the country prides itself on having one of the most restrictive arms export policies in the world.</p><p>Furthermore, the trading of weapons abroad are subject to government approval, and foreign buyers have to sign an agreement pledging not to sell their purchase to any other countries or groups.</p><p>Still, this hasn’t stopped illegal exports, with employees of German gun manufacturer Heckler & Koch going on trial in May 2018 over thousands of assault rifles that were allegedly exported illegally to violence-torn Mexican states.</p><p>A German court fined the company €3.7 million in February and gave suspended jail terms to two of its ex-employees.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190221/german-gunmaker-convicted-for-illegal-arms-exports-to-mexico">German gunmaker fined €3.7 m over illegal arms exports to Mexico</a></strong></p><p>Conflicts abroad have also spurred Germany to prohibit or put a freeze on the sale of arms. In November 2018, the German government stopped all arms exports to Saudi Arabia as a reaction to the killing of the government-critical Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.</p><p>At the end of 2018, German chancellor Angela Merkel signed an agreement forbidding the sale of weapons to any country directly involved with the war in Yemen.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190221/german-gunmaker-convicted-for-illegal-arms-exports-to-mexico">Germany set on Saudi arms ban despite British warning</a></strong></p><p>The country exporting the largest number of arms remains the U.S., whose exports alone account for 36 percent of the global arms trade.</p><p>"The USA has further consolidated its position as the world's leading arms supplier," says Sipri weapons expert Aude Fleurant.</p><p>They had supplied weapons such as fighter jets, short-range missiles and guided bombs to at least 98 countries - far more nations than any of the others detailed in the report.</p>