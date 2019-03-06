Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

German word of the day: Die Mundart

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
6 March 2019
10:32 CET+01:00
german word of the daylearning german

Share this article

German word of the day: Die Mundart
Photo: depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
6 March 2019
10:32 CET+01:00
Today’s word of the day can lead to many misunderstandings throughout Germany.

Even though in Germany, most people German, there still can be large differences in the ways people from different parts of the country speak.

That is because of the different Mundarten.

SEE ALSO: Grüß Gott, Moin, Hallo: The complete guide to regional dialects around Germany

Mundart means “dialect”, but directly translates to “mouth type” or “mouth manner.” Hence, it is a word for different regional manners of speaking German.

The word has been around for a while: First reports date back to the 17th century. Who exactly used the word first isn’t quite clear, but two of the earliest sources are from the German poet Philipp von Zesen.

It is said that von Zesen translated the Greek word for dialect (diálektos) directly into German – its previous German equivalent was Mundart.

Nowadays, the word Mundart isn’t all that common anymore, though. Most people just say Dialekt.

This video quiz asks "How good do you know the dialects (or Mundarten) of Germany"?

Examples:

In der Bayerischen Mundart sagt man nicht “Hallo”, sondern “Servus.”

In the Bavarian dialect you don’t say Hallo, but Servus.

Die Sächsische Mundart ist für Nicht-Sachsen schwer zu verstehen.

The Saxon dialect is hard to understand for non-Saxons.

--

Do you have a favourite word you'd like to see us cover? If so, please email our editor Rachel Stern with your suggestion.

german word of the daylearning german
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 14 facts you never knew about the Brandenburg Gate
  2. Sign up now for The Local Jobs newsletter
  3. German word of the day: Krass
  4. 7 events you won't want to miss in March 2019 in Germany
  5. Prostitution, dogs and loneliness: A look at Germany's weirdest taxes

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. 14 facts you never knew about the Brandenburg Gate
  2. Sign up now for The Local Jobs newsletter
  3. German word of the day: Krass
  4. 7 events you won't want to miss in March 2019 in Germany
  5. Prostitution, dogs and loneliness: A look at Germany's weirdest taxes

Discussion forum

07/03
Rules regarding tree removal
07/03
PHORMS School, Frankfurt City
07/03
Car insurance in Stuttgart
07/03
Massage therapist in Berlin
07/03
Teaching at a PHORMS school?
07/03
English-speaking playgroup in Wiesbaden
View all discussions

Noticeboard

05/03
Kabalistic Tarots Reading
02/03
Lockup Single Garage
26/02
looking for a placement, working with refugees in Munich.
21/02
Kittens available for adoption
19/02
Looking for an Israeli who did/does Work & Travel in Germany
16/02
Automotive industry and future of Germany
View all notices
Post a new notice