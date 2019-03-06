Brexit: Brits across Germany urged to apply for residence permit

And they have to apply for a permit whether the UK leaves the EU with or without a deal, the government notice says.

That means Britons in the Bundesrepublik should get in touch with their local Ausländerbehörde before March 29th in case there is a no-deal. However, in the event that there isn't a withdrawal agreement, it is likely there will be a three-month transition period which would give people more time to register.

If a withdrawal agreement is in place by March 29th then a 21-month transitional period will begin after the UK leaves the EU.

As Germany is a federal country, there are different ways that British people can apply for a permit.

In Berlin a registration process has been underway since January where people can voluntarily register. But across Germany, each area is dealing with permits differently.

In Bonn and Düsseldorf, Brits can apply through an online registration process.

Some states have issued letters asking residents to book an appointment with the immigration office, while others are asking British people to fill in a form online. Officials have urged those who receive letters to follow the advice.

The notice says: "We are also aware that some Foreigners Authorities have written to UK nationals with further information. You should read these letters carefully. If you have any questions on the letters, contact your relevant Foreigners Authority."

As the Local has reported, the latest figures for 2018 show there are 117,225 British people living in Germany, across all states, a slight increase from the previous year.

in 2016 and 2017 combined, 10,338 Brits across Germany obtained German citizenship, more than twice as many as in the previous 15 years, according to data from German statistics office Destatis.

Berlin is host to the largest British community in Germany, with the latest available figures up to December 2018 showing there were 16,210 Brits, according to data from Berlin and Brandenburg's Office of Statistics.

If Britons have not already done so, they are being urged to get in touch with their local authority. They can find the relevant Foreigners Authority here or check the list below. Note that to apply for a residence permit in Germany, British people need a valid passport to do so.

The list provided shows town and counties (Stadt/Landkreis) with guidance from Foreigners Authorities. The government plans to update the list when other authorities confirm their processes.

Here is the list in alphabetical order: