German word of the day: Der Klugscheißer

<p>As vulgar as it might sound, today’s word of the day is actually a rather common one.</p><p>The closest translation to Klugscheißer is probably “smart arse”, the literal translation is “smart shitter” (excuse my language). This charming word is used to call out a person who just can’t stop correcting you or who is always blurting out random facts at the most inappropriate times.</p><p>That doesn’t have to mean that you necessarily hate the person who you call a Klugscheißer, by the way.</p><p>An example for this: You find a new band that you really like. When you meet up with your friend, you start telling him or her about the album you just heard, maybe even start singing a song. Your friend listens, smiles and in the end says: “But you know that they sing x instead of y, right?” That would be a good moment for you to say. “Don’t be such a smart arse!”</p><p>Where exactly the word comes from, isn’t quite clear. The verb of <i>Klugscheißer</i> is <i>klugscheißen</i> (“to shit knowledge”). So it might mean to put out knowledge that no one asked for. On that note, the tamer version – <i>Bersserwisser</i> – just means “better-knower.”</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190122/german-word-of-the-day-der-besserwisser">German word of the day: Der Besserwisser</a></strong></p><p>Also, don’t let yourself be put off by the use of the word “shitter” in <i>Klugscheißer</i>. Using the word is absolutely no problem when you’re around friends or people you have a more colloquial conversation with – no one will look at you in a funny way.</p><p>If you need to sound very sophisticated though, it might be better to use the tamer version of the word – <i>Besserwisser</i> or <i>Besserwisserin</i>.</p><p><strong>Examples:</strong></p><p><i>Ich habe die Nase voll von Klugscheißern!</i></p><p>I’ve had it with these smart arses!</p><p><i>Immer korrigiert sie mich, sie ist so eine Besserwisserin.</i></p><p>She’s always correcting me, she’s such a smart arse.</p>