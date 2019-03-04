'Pug of war' over dog seized by German city and put on eBay

<p>The buyer, Michaela Jordan, told national news agency DPA she had filed a case against Ahlen city authorities for "fraud".</p><p>The pug - which goes by the full name of Edda von Kappenberger See - was seized late last year by local officials in Ahlen, a city of slightly over 50,000 residents in North Rhine-Westphalia, from a family which had been unable to pay their debts to the city authorities.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190228/purchaser-sues-claiming-confiscated-pug-sold-via-ebay-didnt-fit-the-description">Dog tax delinquency leads to lawsuit in small town near Münster</a></strong></p><p>A city employee put Edda on eBay using a private account and sold her for €690, with the proceeds going to city coffers.</p><p>In the advert, the pug was described as healthy, vaccinated and dewormed, but the buyer said the animal suffers from multiple problems including an eye injury that would require an operation.</p><p>"It was all lies," she said, adding that her lawyer had filed the lawsuit against city authorities on Thursday last week.</p><p>The unusual case has gripped pet-loving Germany.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180919/from-the-wackeldackel-to-dog-tax-why-germany-has-a-passion-for-pooches">'A life without a dog is a mistake': Germany's passion for pooches</a></strong></p><p>Over the weekend, a spokeswoman from North Rhine-Westphalia state's interior ministry said that while animals can be seized to pay off their owners' debts, house pets are essentially exempt.</p><p>She also noted that impounded items should be publicly auctioned and not simply sold on eBay through a private account.</p><p>Amid the howls of outrage, Ahlen city authorities said on their website that they were ready to reverse the sale "if the parties involved are in agreement".</p>