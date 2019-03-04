German word of the day: Krass

<p dir="ltr" id="docs-internal-guid-c093de67-7fff-5b26-efb5-5f9d28b775f3">Want to improve your <i>Umgangssprache</i> (colloquial speech)? Krass is a very popular German word that will make you sound like a local.</p><p>It originates from the Latin “crassus”, meaning “gross” of “coarse”. In German, though, the word literally means “blatant” or “stark”, but is generally employed colloquially to intensify meaning.</p><p>If you think something is really fantastic, it can be described as krass. If something is dreadful, it’s also krass. If it’s hilarious, it’s krass, and if it’s disgusting, it’s krass.</p><p>Whether krass is being used in a positive or negative sense is usually deduced from context. It's not a word you would use in an academic setting or around new colleagues, but rather within your circle of friends or people who you already know well.</p><amp-youtube data-videoid=\'lUHCd4QGIho\' layout=\'responsive\' width=\'480\' height=\'270\'></amp-youtube><p>Examples:</p><p><i>Der Typ ist ein krasser Idiot.</i></p><p>The guy is such an idiot.</p><p><i>Das Café ist krass, da kann man den besten Kaffee in der Stadt kaufen.</i></p><p>The cafe is really great, you can get the best coffee in town here.</p><p>--</p><p><i>Do you have a favourite word you'd like to see us cover? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:rachel.stern@thelocal.com">Rachel Stern</a> with your suggestion.</i></p>