German word of the day: Das Honigkuchenpferd

<p dir="ltr" id="docs-internal-guid-9ce58dd0-7fff-e27c-cbe7-d613cca4bd4b">There are days where everything just goes right. Your job is fun, you had some really good lunch and maybe your partner gave you a bouquet – long story short, you walk around with a big smile on your face. Someone might look at you and say “<i>Du strahlst wie ein Honigkuchenpferd.</i>”</p><p>Literally translated, that means: “You are smiling/shining like a honey cake horse.” Doesn’t make much sense, does it? Thought so.</p><p>So let me explain. The English equivalent is “to smile like a Cheshire cat.” The origins of the German version <i>Honigkuchenpferd</i> come from a literal “honey cake horse”, though: said horse is made from gingerbread, which in German can be called <i>Honigkuchen</i>. That baked good is quite popular around Christmas, just like gingerbread in general.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1551435900_honigkuchen.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><i>Perhaps the person who made this elaborate Honigkuchen display was smiling like a Honigkuchenpferd afterwards. Photo: DPA</i></p><p>There are two possibilities for connecting the <i>Honigkuchenpferd</i> to a smile.</p><p>One is that the cake has the form of an animal and therefore a face. But since nobody wants to eat a sad cake animal, the bakers started adding a smile to the horse’s face made from icing.</p><p>Another one connects the exclamation “<i>strahlen wie ein Honigkuchenpferd</i>” (“shine like a Cheshire cat”) to the shiny surface on the cake, which it receives from being covered in sugar icing. <i>Strahlen</i> is the German word for a very bright smile.</p><p><strong>Example:</strong></p><p><i>Ich denke sie ist verliebt, sie strahlt wie ein Honigkuchenpferd.</i></p><p>I think she’s in love; she’s smiling like a Cheshire cat.</p><p>-</p><p><i>Do you have a favourite word you'd like to see us cover? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:rachel.stern@thelocal.com">Rachel Stern</a> with your suggestion.</i></p>