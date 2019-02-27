Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

‘Monumental forgetfulness’: Man leaves original Picasso on train near Dortmund

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
27 February 2019
11:04 CET+01:00
picassoartlosttrainsgermany

Share this article

‘Monumental forgetfulness’: Man leaves original Picasso on train near Dortmund
Image DPA.
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
27 February 2019
11:04 CET+01:00
Police cited forgetfulness as the reason why the man exited a train in North Rhine-Westphalia without his precious cargo.

A man left a Picasso vase worth €10,000 on the floor of a train from Kassel to Düsseldorf in mid-February. 

As reported in the Bild on Wednesday, the ‘elderly gentleman’ was travelling with the Picasso original, but forgot to retrieve it when getting out at Hamm, near Dortmund in North Rhine-Westphalia to catch a connecting train. 

When he realized, he contacted Deutsche Bahn to try and locate the vase - which he left in a brown bag marked ‘Neumeister - Alte Kunst - Moderne’ on the floor of the train - but after an immediate search, it was nowhere to be found. 

A full picture of the lost vase. Image: DPA

After a search for the vase was unsuccessful, police decided to release the information publicly in the hopes that someone had seen the vase.

They said the vase had been left on the train by the man due to 'momental forgetfulness' but had hoped to return it to its rightful owner. 

The police said that the vase, which came from the man’s private collection, remained his property regardless of who found it. 

The vase was originally created by the Spanish artist in the south of France in 1953. Part of his Owl Series - of which 500 were made - the vase is 26.5 centimetres tall and painted in blue and black. 

A vase from the same series was sold at an auction in Cologne in 2016 for €15,000. 

Police now suspect that the vase has been misappropriated and are calling for witnesses who may have also travelled with the ABR 26734 on the same day (February 15, 2019) to contact them if they have any information. 

 

picassoartlosttrainsgermany
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Brexit: Britons in Europe pin hopes on UK parliament as MPs to get vote on no-deal
  2. Prepare for Brexit: The ultimate checklist for Brits in Germany
  3. Stuttgart police woman crowned Miss Germany
  4. Chinese in Germany: How many are there and where do they live?
  5. Boost for Brits in EU as UK government backs key Brexit amendment

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Brexit: Britons in Europe pin hopes on UK parliament as MPs to get vote on no-deal
  2. Prepare for Brexit: The ultimate checklist for Brits in Germany
  3. Stuttgart police woman crowned Miss Germany
  4. Chinese in Germany: How many are there and where do they live?
  5. Boost for Brits in EU as UK government backs key Brexit amendment

Discussion forum

27/02
Moving from the US to Oberursel/Bad Homburg area
27/02
English-speaking driving schools in Karlsruhe
27/02
Munich babysitters wanted
26/02
Where to buy a wedding dress in Frankfurt
25/02
I'd like to share my story about my trip to Munich
25/02
Divorce lawyers in Munich - recommendations
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/02
looking for a placement, working with refugees in Munich.
21/02
Kittens available for adoption
19/02
Looking for an Israeli who did/does Work & Travel in Germany
16/02
Automotive industry and future of Germany
09/02
Tax agent wanted for personal tax return near Stuttgart
05/02
The International School of Hamburg's Annual Talent Show
View all notices
Post a new notice