Montgolfiade Balloon Festival

If you fancy floating in the air, high above panoramic views of picturesque views of the Bavarian Alps, then this balloon riding festival is for you. But if you’d rather watch the fun from the ground level with a warm beverage in hand, the festival - which takes place over the weekend of February 1st-3rd - also includes a giant food market. It features regional products, a nightly laser show, and an evening music programme ranging from soulful jazz to techno.

Black Pride Month in Germany

Germany counts itself among the many countries which celebrate Black History Month every February. The NGO Schwarze Menschen in Deutschland (Black People in Germany) organizes events from around the country to celebrate the history of black people in Germany. In Berlin all through February the cultural centre Werkstatt der Kulturen will be hosting concerts such as “Afro Cuban Jazz of the Diaspora”, film screenings and parties with people from a range of fields, such as journalists, philosophers and civil rights activists.

Learn about Bauhaus’ impact on American architecture

The year 2019 marks 100 years since Bauhaus, a revolutionary school of design and architecture, was founded. As part of a whopping 700 events taking place over the year, the Museum for Art and Culture in Münster is hosting an exhibit on the impact that the quintessentially German concept had on America. Throughout February, daily museum tours of an exhibition on the topic will take place and, on the evening February 7th, it will welcome art historian and leading Bauhaus expert Dr. Sigrid Pawelke to give a photo-filled presentation elaborating even further.

Berlin International Film Festival

Also known worldwide as the Berlinale, this is the premiere festival for anyone who’s anyone in the world of film - or just if you’re a fan of films ranging from indies to budding blockbusters from around the world. This year’s star-studded line-up will be judged by French star Juliette Binoche, and take place from February 7-17th. The German films this year include 303, a coming-of-age adventure movie about a road-trip across Western Europe, and 8 Days, which focuses on the last minute struggles of Berlin family in the eight days before an android hits Earth.

Classical concert at Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie

There are few ways more romantic to spend Valentine’s Day on February 14th than listening to some heartfelt classical compositions from world-renowned pianist Daniel Triifonov. The talented musician will perform compositions from German masters by the likes of Beethoven and Schumann in the Grosser Saal of Hamburg’s impressive Elbphilharmonie - known for its unconventional set-up in which the performer plays in the centre as their audience. If you don’t snag tickets in time (concerts have a 99% sell-out rate), you can visit the events calendar on the “Elphi”’s website.

Be my Valentine, or not, in Berlin

Valentine’s Day is the official day of love - or overpriced chocolates and mass consumerism if you take a more cynical viewpoint. Thus it comes as little surprise that ever-counterculture Berlin is hosting a few “Anti-Valentine Day” events such an empowering “Take Back V’Day” indoor bike ride followed by wine and goodies at the ride.bln bike studio at 6 pm on February 16th. If you’re still energized into the night, the Friedrichshain club Polygon is hosting an Anti-V'day dance party for singles (at least as the evening begins) well into the a.m.

Celebrate Carnival in the Cold

February might not be the time of year you think of celebrating in a colourful carnival outside. But that doesn’t stop brave Bremeners - nor the 40,000 guests who trickle in from all around Europe - from adding some life to the dreary winter with the 34th annual Bremen Carnival on February 22-23. The fun festival in the Hanseatic city’s centre features Samba dancing mask-clad performers, a light show and parade, and a special children’s carnival.