Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Merkel spokesman says reopening Brexit deal is 'not on agenda'

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
30 January 2019
11:41 CET+01:00
brexitmaasukireland

Share this article

Merkel spokesman says reopening Brexit deal is 'not on agenda'
Anti-Brexit campaigners on Tuesday. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
30 January 2019
11:41 CET+01:00
Germany on Wednesday slapped down Britain's hopes of persuading Brussels to rewrite the Brexit deal, with Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman saying re-examining the agreement was "not on the agenda".

"Opening the withdrawal agreement is not on the agenda," said Steffen Seibert, a day after British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would seek to revisit the pact she sealed with the 27 EU leaders at a summit last month.

SEE ALSO: Second Brexit referendum 'more likely' every day: Germany's Justice Minister

British MPs late Tuesday voted through an amendment saying they would only support a divorce deal if a controversial "backstop" clause to keep the Irish border open was removed.

The German government has taken note of the British parliament's decision to seek "more clarity" on the border issue, said Seibert.

"It is now up to PM Theresa May to give concrete explanations on this issue to the EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker," added the spokesman.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas earlier Wednesday said the Brexit deal sealed by May and the EU is the "best and only solution" for an orderly withdrawal, German foreign minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday, stressing  the bloc won't leave Ireland isolated.

"Our position is clear: the withdrawal agreement is the best and only solution for an orderly exit," he told the Funke media group, after British MPs voted for May to renegotiate the deal.

Maas said it remained unclear what the British government wants amended. "It must now quickly say what it wants because time is short," said Maas.
 
He stressed however that Germany and the EU stood firmly behind Ireland on the issue. "We won't allow Ireland to be isolated on this question," he said.
 
Brexit hardliners from May's Conservative party think the backstop - created to keep the border open with Ireland - could see Britain indefinitely tied to EU trade rules.
 
The winning amendment calls for the backstop to be replaced with "alternative arrangements to avoid a hard border" - vague wording that did not pin May to any specific approach.
brexitmaasukireland
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 8 German words that are impossible to translate into English
  2. Senior Vatican priest resigns over advances to nun
  3. No-deal Brexit: British pensioners in EU to lose NHS healthcare cover
  4. German software giant SAP to slash 3,000 jobs
  5. German word of the day: Sowieso

 

 

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Moving abroad? How to stay in touch with friends and family

Moving abroad can be daunting, especially if you’re used to regularly seeing close friends and family. It might not be as easy to drop in for a cup of coffee but with a bit of effort you can maintain and even strengthen your relationships.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. 8 German words that are impossible to translate into English
  2. Senior Vatican priest resigns over advances to nun
  3. No-deal Brexit: British pensioners in EU to lose NHS healthcare cover
  4. German software giant SAP to slash 3,000 jobs
  5. German word of the day: Sowieso

Discussion forum

31/01
Divorce Lawyer Needed Desperately
30/01
Teaching your kids to read in English
30/01
Good hairstylist recommendations
30/01
Yoga schools and classes in Munich
29/01
La Leche League Breastfeeding meetings in English
29/01
Car sharing and carpooling services in Munich
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

28/01
Oscar®-nominated CAPERNAUM with english subtitles
24/01
Thank you Alexander Von Schornburg
24/01
Improvisation Workshop - Flow, Sensations + Making Sense
19/01
Ancestry Search in Potsdam
16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
15/01
Looking for help with UK based project about begrüßungsgeld
View all notices
Post a new notice