29 January 2019
10:16 CET+01:00
weathertraffic

Icy weather causes traffic chaos in Germany
A traffic jam in Höhr-Grenzhausen on the A48. Photo: DPA
On Tuesday morning and early afternoon, traffic chaos spread in parts of Germany due to icy roads.

In Baden-Württemberg, cars slipped off the road, while stalled trucks blocked roads, according to police reports.

In Bavaria, too, slippery roads posed a problem for drivers. In the administrative district of Upper Franconia alone, police reported 24 weather-related accidents overnight. Three people were slightly injured.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the Autobahn 31 in the direction of Gronau was completely closed after a slippery road accident near Coesfeld, police reported. There had also been an accident on the A31 near Lembeck due to the weather. One lane had to be closed.

According to the police, a truck slipped off the road on the Autobahn 14 at the Nossen triangle in Saxony. The motorway was closed in the direction of Magdeburg, which particularly affected commuters.

In Thuringia, 15 trucks in the Saale-Orla district blocked a road after heavy snowfall. There was also a traffic jam on the A48 in Rhineland-Palatinate in southern Germany.

The German Weather Service (DWD) predicts icy conditions for the rest of the week. On Tuesday evening, snow and sleet showers are expected to return, and the roads throughout the country will be receive a fresh layer of ice.

Particularly in the mountains, special care must be taken on the roads due to the permafrost, advised DWD.

weathertraffic
