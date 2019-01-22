ANALYSIS: Should Germany be worried about the far-right 'Identity Movement'?
22 January 2019
15:02 CET+01:00
15:02 CET+01:00
Supporters of the Identity Movement in Berlin's Brunnenstraße in June 2017. Photo: DPA
22 January 2019
15:02 CET+01:00
Having relevant work experience is essential for your CV but how do you acquire it, especially when you are a student? Simple: by learning by doing as is the norm for students at EU Business School. The Local caught up with one recent graduate who has reaped the benefits of an international education at EU Business School.