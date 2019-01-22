IN PHOTOS: Frosty temperatures as low as -18C hit Germany
Oberwiesenthal in Saxony, which has been blanketed with snow over the last few days. Photo: DPA
22 January 2019
10:08 CET+01:00
Having relevant work experience is essential for your CV but how do you acquire it, especially when you are a student? Simple: by learning by doing as is the norm for students at EU Business School. The Local caught up with one recent graduate who has reaped the benefits of an international education at EU Business School.