Germany deported record number of refugees in 2018 to EU countries: report

Between January and November of 2018, Germany deported 8,658 asylum seekers to other EU states, according to a report by the Süddeutsche Zeitung published Monday.

The numbers mark a significant rise from the previous year, which saw 7,102 such transfers. The Federal Ministry of the Interior provided the data upon a request from Member of Parliament Ulla Jelpke.

Italy, where almost one in three refugees were sent, received the most intra-Europe transfers. In stark contrast, no refugees were sent to Hungary and only five were sent to Greece.

The Süddeutsche Zeitung reports that the German government finds Athens' reasons for rejecting transfers as "mostly unfounded.”

According to Süddeutsche Zeitung, the cases largely involved questions pertaining to the EU’s Dublin III Rule, which states the country where a refugee first arrives is responsible for processing his or her application.

Germany, according the Munich-based newspaper, made a total of 51,558 requests between January and November of 2018 to other Dublin III- compliant EU countries. Of those requests, 35,375 were accepted.

Last summer, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer pushed for Italy and Greece to take back asylum seekers that were previously registered in there.