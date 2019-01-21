Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Germany deported record number of refugees in 2018 to EU countries: report

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
21 January 2019
10:57 CET+01:00
migrationrefugeesimmigrationasylum

Share this article

Germany deported record number of refugees in 2018 to EU countries: report
The Bundesamt für Migration und Flüchtlinge in April 2018. Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
21 January 2019
10:57 CET+01:00
Germany deported nearly 9,000 refugees to other European Union states in 2018, according to a report by the Süddeutsche Zeitung published Monday.

Between January and November of 2018, Germany deported 8,658 asylum seekers to other EU states, according to a report by the Süddeutsche Zeitung published Monday.

The numbers mark a significant rise from the previous year, which saw 7,102 such transfers. The Federal Ministry of the Interior provided the data upon a request from Member of Parliament Ulla Jelpke.

Italy, where almost one in three refugees were sent, received the most intra-Europe transfers. In stark contrast, no refugees were sent to Hungary and only five were sent to Greece.

SEE ALSO: 10 things to know about asylum and refugees in Germany

The Süddeutsche Zeitung reports that the German government finds Athens' reasons for rejecting transfers as "mostly unfounded.”

According to Süddeutsche Zeitung, the cases largely involved questions pertaining to the EU’s Dublin III Rule, which states the country where a refugee first arrives is responsible for processing his or her application.

Germany, according the Munich-based newspaper, made a total of 51,558 requests between January and November of 2018 to other Dublin III- compliant EU countries. Of those requests, 35,375 were accepted.

Last summer, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer pushed for Italy and Greece to take back asylum seekers that were previously registered in there.

 

migrationrefugeesimmigrationasylum
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Thousands protest in Berlin against industrialised agriculture
  2. 100 years of female suffrage in Germany: the unknown story
  3. Mick Schumacher joins Ferrari Driver Academy
  4. Iconic creations of Bauhaus design, 100 years on
  5. Quiz: How well do you know the demographics of German cities?

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Get real-world experience while you study at EU Business School

Having relevant work experience is essential for your CV but how do you acquire it, especially when you are a student? Simple: by learning by doing as is the norm for students at EU Business School. The Local caught up with one recent graduate who has reaped the benefits of an international education at EU Business School.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Thousands protest in Berlin against industrialised agriculture
  2. 100 years of female suffrage in Germany: the unknown story
  3. Mick Schumacher joins Ferrari Driver Academy
  4. Iconic creations of Bauhaus design, 100 years on
  5. Quiz: How well do you know the demographics of German cities?

Discussion forum

21/01
Munich babysitters wanted
21/01
Munich babysitters available
21/01
Anyone living in Germany but working remotely?
21/01
Moving to Freiburg with family of 4
20/01
Looking for a children swimming club (competition)
20/01
Predictions for the future
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

19/01
Ancestry Search in Potsdam
16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
15/01
Looking for help with UK based project about begrüßungsgeld
14/01
Flat for one person available
08/01
Gardeners Builder wanted in Schmolln near Altenburg
05/01
Skype English Lessons
View all notices
Post a new notice