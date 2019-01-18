Police break up hostage situation at hospital near Passau

<p dir="ltr" id="docs-internal-guid-5236f94b-7fff-0500-cf4d-9ae122d64e66">Around 2:07 p.m., a 40-year-old male patient took at 57-year-old female patient hostage at the Bezirksklinikum in Mainkofen, situated close to the Austrian border.</p><p>Other people in the hospital were not in danger, said police, who closed off the immediate area surrounding the hospital, the local <i>Plattlinger Zeitung</i> reported <a href="https://www.pnp.de/lokales/landkreis_deggendorf/plattling/3201442_Groesserer-Polizeieinsatz-am-Bezirksklinikum-Mainkofen.html">in a live blog</a> about the incident.</p><p>After a special police task force arrived at the scene, they negotiated with the hostage taker and took him into custody at 2:55 p.m. He suffered light injuries, while the hostage was not injured.</p><p>The details of hostage taker’s motivation remain unclear. According to police, he is being transferred to another district hospital and will be brought before an investigating judge on Saturday.</p><p>In October, German police subdued and detained a man who took a woman hostage in a pharmacy in Cologne's central train station.</p><p>The hostage taker also suffered minor injuries and it was later reported that he suffered from mental illness.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20181015/man-takes-woman-hostage-at-cologne">Police report end to hostage situation at Cologne's Hauptbahnhof</a></strong></p>