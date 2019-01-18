Police break up hostage situation at hospital near Passau

Around 2:07 p.m., a 40-year-old male patient took at 57-year-old female patient hostage at the Bezirksklinikum in Mainkofen, situated close to the Austrian border.

Other people in the hospital were not in danger, said police, who closed off the immediate area surrounding the hospital, the local Plattlinger Zeitung reported in a live blog about the incident.

After a special police task force arrived at the scene, they negotiated with the hostage taker and took him into custody at 2:55 p.m. He suffered light injuries, while the hostage was not injured.

The details of hostage taker’s motivation remain unclear. According to police, he is being transferred to another district hospital and will be brought before an investigating judge on Saturday.

In October, German police subdued and detained a man who took a woman hostage in a pharmacy in Cologne's central train station.

The hostage taker also suffered minor injuries and it was later reported that he suffered from mental illness.

SEE ALSO: Police report end to hostage situation at Cologne's Hauptbahnhof