Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Police break up hostage situation at hospital near Passau

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
18 January 2019
15:25 CET+01:00
hostagebavaria

Share this article

Police break up hostage situation at hospital near Passau
The Bezirksklinikum in Mainkofen. Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
18 January 2019
15:25 CET+01:00
Police ended a hostage situation in Deggendorf near Passau in Bavaria on Friday afternoon, in which one hospital patient took another under his control with a knife.

Around 2:07 p.m., a 40-year-old male patient took at 57-year-old female patient hostage at the Bezirksklinikum in Mainkofen, situated close to the Austrian border.

Other people in the hospital were not in danger, said police, who closed off the immediate area surrounding the hospital, the local Plattlinger Zeitung reported in a live blog about the incident.

After a special police task force arrived at the scene, they negotiated with the hostage taker and took him into custody at 2:55 p.m. He suffered light injuries, while the hostage was not injured.

The details of hostage taker’s motivation remain unclear. According to police, he is being transferred to another district hospital and will be brought before an investigating judge on Saturday.

In October, German police subdued and detained a man who took a woman hostage in a pharmacy in Cologne's central train station.

The hostage taker also suffered minor injuries and it was later reported that he suffered from mental illness.

SEE ALSO: Police report end to hostage situation at Cologne's Hauptbahnhof

hostagebavaria
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Essential phrases and customs to survive the German winter
  2. 10 things you probably only know about Thuringia if you live there
  3. 'What a Brexshit!': How Germany is reacting to the Brexit deal defeat
  4. 'They voted against my way of living': Brits in Germany on life with Brexit
  5. Faced with Brexit, beloved British shop in Berlin to close doors

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Essential phrases and customs to survive the German winter
  2. 10 things you probably only know about Thuringia if you live there
  3. 'What a Brexshit!': How Germany is reacting to the Brexit deal defeat
  4. 'They voted against my way of living': Brits in Germany on life with Brexit
  5. Faced with Brexit, beloved British shop in Berlin to close doors

Discussion forum

19/01
Cheapest ways of moving to Berlin from the UK
19/01
Consequence of not paying German taxes
19/01
Life in Kaiserslautern for single people
18/01
German bookkeeping and invoicing software
18/01
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB) 25th January 2019, in Stuttgart
18/01
The current weather in Hamburg & Surrounds
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
15/01
Looking for help with UK based project about begrüßungsgeld
14/01
Flat for one person available
08/01
Gardeners Builder wanted in Schmolln near Altenburg
05/01
Skype English Lessons
03/01
Unknown pleasures 10 – american independent film festival
View all notices
Post a new notice