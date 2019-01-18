Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Hamburg police investigate axe murder of Syrian activist

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
18 January 2019
17:05 CET+01:00
stabbingrefugeeshamburg

Share this article

Hamburg police investigate axe murder of Syrian activist
Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
18 January 2019
17:05 CET+01:00
Hamburg police are investigating the murder of a Syrian pharmacist and refugee activist who was killed in an axe attack in the city’s Harburg district on Tuesday evening.

The man was found on the footpath outside his apartment early on Tuesday evening with several axe wounds to his upper body. His unconscious body was transferred to hospital but he died a short time later. 

Named Mohamed J. due to German privacy laws, the man had lived in Hamburg for years and was a prominent member of the local community. He studied, worked and later married in Hamburg, while retaining links with aid groups in his native Syria. 

Aside from running a pharmacy in the neighbourhood, he was also known as the chairman of an association which provided support and integration help for Syrian refugees. 

He had also presented a number of lectures to the German Red Cross on Syrian customs and practices while he had also returned to Syria to help refugees during the Civil War. 

Police said on Friday that they were searching for two men seen in the Harburger Rathausstraße area on the evening in question. One was armed with a hammer, the other with a hatchet. 

The police indicated they were still investigating a motive for the murder, but that it did not appear to be a random attack. 

Bild reported on Friday that the man was an outspoken critic of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while the Hamburger Abendblatt reported that he had been a member of a Syrian shadow government organization. 

Flowers and candles were visible outside the Vivo Pharmacy in Harburg on Friday morning, with mourners leaving notes of support to the man’s wife and two children. 

stabbingrefugeeshamburg
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Essential phrases and customs to survive the German winter
  2. 10 things you probably only know about Thuringia if you live there
  3. 'They voted against my way of living': Brits in Germany on life with Brexit
  4. Faced with Brexit, beloved British shop in Berlin to close doors
  5. Your guide to the events marking 100 years of Bauhaus in Germany

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Essential phrases and customs to survive the German winter
  2. 10 things you probably only know about Thuringia if you live there
  3. 'They voted against my way of living': Brits in Germany on life with Brexit
  4. Faced with Brexit, beloved British shop in Berlin to close doors
  5. Your guide to the events marking 100 years of Bauhaus in Germany

Discussion forum

19/01
Consequence of not paying German taxes
19/01
Cheapest ways of moving to Berlin from the UK
19/01
Life in Kaiserslautern for single people
18/01
German bookkeeping and invoicing software
18/01
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB) 25th January 2019, in Stuttgart
18/01
The current weather in Hamburg & Surrounds
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
15/01
Looking for help with UK based project about begrüßungsgeld
14/01
Flat for one person available
08/01
Gardeners Builder wanted in Schmolln near Altenburg
05/01
Skype English Lessons
03/01
Unknown pleasures 10 – american independent film festival
View all notices
Post a new notice