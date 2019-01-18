Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

German word of the day: Die Übergangsjacke

This content was produced independently by The Local and contains advertiser links.
Nele Schröder
news@thelocal.de
@NeleSchr
18 January 2019
10:10 CET+01:00
german word of the daylearning germanby lingoda

Share this article

German word of the day: Die Übergangsjacke
Photo: depositphotos
This content was produced independently by The Local and contains advertiser links.
Nele Schröder
news@thelocal.de
@NeleSchr
18 January 2019
10:10 CET+01:00
Today’s word of the day is a two in one package: A very German word, as well as a very German concept.

Die Übergangsjacke translates literally to “transition jacket.” If you want to make sense of that though, it’s easier to have a look at another translation: In-between-seasons jacket.

Time's running out to join the Lingoda Language Marathon. Click here to learn German for free! Limited places, offer ends soon.

Yes, you read right. The German language has a one-word translation for that monster.  

The concept of the Übergangsjacke is very efficient, so let’s explain it with an example: The seasons are about to change from, let’s say, winter to spring. Now that means it’s still cold outside, but not freezing.

The sun could come out, but there might also be some rain or even snow. That could mean that a big winter coat is too warm, a jean jacket is not watertight enough, and a raincoat too sweaty.

So what you would need would be a jacket that is watertight as well as breathable, that can keep you warm but doesn’t make you sweat. And this miracle jacket is the Übergangsjacke.

There are other forms of Übergangsjacken as well, for example for the transition from autumn to winter and even from spring to summer (although that Übergangsjacke might just be a jean jacket – depends on where you live.)

But if the seasons don’t live up to their full potential and the winter feels more like spring, your Übergangsjacke can become a regular winter coat quite quickly. As you can see, it’s a flexible concept with loads of uses.

Living in Germany? Never learned German? Join the Lingoda Language Marathon and learn for free.

This woman in Bielefeld has a good Übergangsjacke, keeping her warm but not too warm as she runs. Photo: DPA

Examples

Mein Wintermantel ist zu dick, ich brauche dringend eine Übergangsjacke.

My winter coat is too thick; I need an in-between-seasons jacket urgently.

Hier sehen Sie eine leichte Übergangsjacke für Damen.

Here you can see a light in-between-seasons jacket for ladies.

Learn German in three months, for free. Join the Lingoda Language Marathon today.

-

Do you have a favourite word you'd like to see us cover? If so, please email our editor Rachel Stern with your suggestion.

This article was produced independently with support from Lingoda.

german word of the daylearning germanby lingoda
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Essential phrases and customs to survive the German winter
  2. 10 things you probably only know about Thuringia if you live there
  3. 'They voted against my way of living': Brits in Germany on life with Brexit
  4. Faced with Brexit, beloved British shop in Berlin to close doors
  5. Your guide to the events marking 100 years of Bauhaus in Germany

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Essential phrases and customs to survive the German winter
  2. 10 things you probably only know about Thuringia if you live there
  3. 'They voted against my way of living': Brits in Germany on life with Brexit
  4. Faced with Brexit, beloved British shop in Berlin to close doors
  5. Your guide to the events marking 100 years of Bauhaus in Germany

Discussion forum

19/01
Consequence of not paying German taxes
19/01
Cheapest ways of moving to Berlin from the UK
19/01
Life in Kaiserslautern for single people
18/01
German bookkeeping and invoicing software
18/01
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB) 25th January 2019, in Stuttgart
18/01
The current weather in Hamburg & Surrounds
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

19/01
Ancestry Search in Potsdam
16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
15/01
Looking for help with UK based project about begrüßungsgeld
14/01
Flat for one person available
08/01
Gardeners Builder wanted in Schmolln near Altenburg
05/01
Skype English Lessons
View all notices
Post a new notice