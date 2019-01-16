Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

'We still have time to negotiate,' Merkel says after Brexit vote

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
16 January 2019
11:16 CET+01:00
brexitmerkel

Share this article

'We still have time to negotiate,' Merkel says after Brexit vote
Merkel speaking on Wednesday in Berlin about the Brexit decision. Photo: DPA
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
16 January 2019
11:16 CET+01:00
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday "we still have time to negotiate" after the British parliament overwhelmingly rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's deal on leaving the European Union.

"We still have time to negotiate but we're now waiting on what the prime minister proposes," Merkel said, stressing that she very much regretted the parliament's no vote.

SEE ALSO: 'What a Brexshit!': How Germany is reacting to the Brexit deal defeat

"I very much regret that the British lower house last night rejected the agreement," she said.

"We believe it is up to the British side, as the prime minister has announced, to tell us what happens next.

"We want to limit the damage, and there certainly will be damage..., as much as possible.

"That's why of course we will continue to pursue an orderly solution. But we are also ready in case there is no such orderly solution."

A huge majority of UK parliamentarians rejected Theresa May's Brexit deal on Tuesday evening, leaving the government's plan for the UK's exit from the EU in tatters and the future of 1.2 million Brits in Europe shrouded in yet more doubt.

More than two thirds of MPs voted against the Brexit deal, known as the Withdrawal Agreement.

The numbers represented a crushing defeat for the PM: 202 voted in favour of the agreement but a staggering 432 MPs voted against.

SEE ALSO: Brits in Europe demand to be spared from Brexit 'train crash' after May's deal rejected

brexitmerkel
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Eight German airports brace for strike action as hundreds of flights are cancelled
  2. Euro MPs back Brexit delay in letter to Britain
  3. No-deal Brexit: Britons in EU could be forced to retake driving tests
  4. Brits in EU demand to be spared from Brexit 'train crash' after May's deal rejected
  5. Britons in Europe hold breath as MPs set to vote on Brexit deal

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Eight German airports brace for strike action as hundreds of flights are cancelled
  2. Euro MPs back Brexit delay in letter to Britain
  3. No-deal Brexit: Britons in EU could be forced to retake driving tests
  4. Brits in EU demand to be spared from Brexit 'train crash' after May's deal rejected
  5. Britons in Europe hold breath as MPs set to vote on Brexit deal

Discussion forum

16/01
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB) 25th January 2019, in Stuttgart
16/01
Kindergeld for children living abroad
16/01
Water damage in self-owned flat
16/01
Cross-country skiing in/near Munich (Langlaufen)
15/01
German company bought over by a US company - impact on german employees
15/01
The current weather in Hamburg & Surrounds
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
15/01
Looking for help with UK based project about begrüßungsgeld
14/01
Flat for one person available
08/01
Gardeners Builder wanted in Schmolln near Altenburg
05/01
Skype English Lessons
03/01
Unknown pleasures 10 – american independent film festival
View all notices
Post a new notice