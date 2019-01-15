Hundreds of flights axed as fresh strike hits German airports

<div id=":l9">Germany's powerful Verdi union said the strike would last from 02:00 am until 8:00 pm at the airports of Frankfurt, Munich, Hanover, Bremen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Dresden and Erfurt.</div><div><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>SEE ALSO:<a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190114/eight-german-airports-brace-for-strike-action-tuesday"> Eight German airports brace for strike action as flights cancelled</a></strong></span></div><div>At least 220,000 travellers will be hit by cancellations and delays, the ADV airport association said, in a calculation that includes knock-on effects in other airports.</div><div>Frankfurt airport operator Fraport, which has now axed 617 out of 1,200 scheduled flights, has urged passengers not to come to Europe's fourth-busiest airport during the strike hours.</div><div>German passenger Brigitte Inhof told AFP that she was going to have to travel by bus to a different airport to catch a flight to the Turkish resort of Antalya.</div><div>"I should have flown direct from Frankfurt to Antalya, now I have to make my way to Stuttgart," she said.</div><div>At Munich airport, Germany's second largest, a spokeswoman said around 100, mainly domestic, flights were cancelled.</div><div>The coordinated industrial action marks a major escalation in Verdi's dispute with employers, following walkouts at Berlin's airports last Monday and in Stuttgart, Cologne/Bonn and D<span class="st">ü</span>sseldorf last Thursday.</div><div>The coordinated industrial action marks a major escalation in Verdi's dispute with employers, following walkouts at Berlin's airports last Monday and in Stuttgart, Cologne/Bonn and Düsseldorf last Thursday.</div><div>Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa accused Verdi of ramping up tensions "to an unacceptable extent".</div><div>The ADV airport association blasted the wave of strikes as "irresponsible".</div><div>"Verdi is unjustifiably carrying out these strikes on the backs of travellers, airlines and airports," ADV head Ralph Beisel said in a statement.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1547542396_115680861.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 394px;" /></div><div><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Employees in Frankfurt airport on Tuesday. Photo; DPA</i></span></div><div><strong>'No response' </strong></div><div>Verdi, which represents some 23,000 aviation security workers, said it was forced to ramp up pressure because talks with the BDLS employers' association were deadlocked.</div><div>"Employers did not respond to last week's warning strikes at all, they haven't come up with an improved offer," Verdi board member Ute Kittel told public broadcaster ZDF.</div><div>The union wants to see wages raised to €20 euros per hour for workers carrying out passenger, freight, personnel and goods checks at all German airports.</div><div>Rates currently vary nationwide, with staff in some airports in eastern Germany earning around 14 euros hourly, compared with just over €17 for their peers in the capital and western parts of the country.</div><div>"Security is not worth less in the east, and the employees are not worth less," said Kittel.</div><div>The BDLS has baulked at the proposed wage hike, instead offering pay bumps of up to 6.4 percent.</div><div>The next round of talks is slated for January 23rd.</div><div>Lufthansa, among the airlines worst-hit by the strikes, said Verdi "has no interest in making its contribution to improving Germany as an aviation location".</div><div>"We already have the lowest quality security checks at the highest costs, compared to Europe and other countries around the world," said Lufthansa board member Detlef Kayser.</div><div>The dispute is the latest upheaval for air travellers in Germany, after a series of strikes by Ryanair cabin and cockpit crew in the second of half of 2018, including two pan-European walkouts, caused huge disruptions.</div>