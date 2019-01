The work, now called "Love is in the Bin", will be shown for the first time since it was created in a theatrical stunt at Sotheby's in London in October.

"Since the birth of conceptual art, there have always been artistic attempts to volatilize or even destroy an artwork's own existence, thus undermining its material value or trying to transfer it into a different value context," the Frieder Burda museum said in a statement as they announced the show on Tuesday.

Banky's Love is in the Bin. Photo: Handout from the Frieder Burda museum/DPA

Moments after the painting "Girl with Balloon" sold for £1,042,000 (€1.2 million) -- a joint record for the maverick artist -- it unexpectedly passed through a shredder hidden in the frame.

The buyer went through with the purchase, and some art experts said it was probably now worth more than it had been before the stunt.

The work will be on display at Frieder Burda for four weeks from February 5th.