Suspects admit to shooting woman dead in Berlin’s Neukölln district

The 29-year-old was arrested on Wednesday and admitted to the crime of shooting his former girlfriend in the head, Berlin prosecutors said.

A day later a 39-year-old accomplice was also arrested and has since admitted his involvement.

The arrests came after a 25-year-old Polish woman was found unconscious on a street in the Neukölln neighbourhood on December 27th.

The woman had been shot in the head on Oderstraße, a street adjacent to the popular Tempelhofer Feld park. A passerby found her lying in the entrance to a courtyard slightly before midnight. Emergency services rushed her to hospital where she underwent emergency surgery, but she died later in the night.

Investigators believe that the ex-boyfriend fired the fatal shot.

Neukölln is a sought after address for young expatriates working in Berlin’s creative industries. As well as hosting a large population of educated young migrants who hang out in its hip bars and cafes, Neukölln is known for organized criminality and often makes headlines as a hotspot for violent crime.