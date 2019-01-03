Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Woman 'shot to death' in north Germany under cover of firework show

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
3 January 2019
12:07 CET+01:00
crimeshootingnew year

Share this article

Woman 'shot to death' in north Germany under cover of firework show
The aftermath of New Year's firework celebrations in Hanover. Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
3 January 2019
12:07 CET+01:00
Prosecutors have opened a murder investigation after a young mother was believed to be killed by a gunshot to the head near the north German town of Kiel while watching a firework show at New Year.

Nina D., a 39-year-old mother of three, has died in hospital after being shot in the head in the early hours of January 1st, prosecutors in Kiel, Schleswig Holstein, said on Thursday.

Initially investigators believed that the metal that struck the young woman in the head was from an illegal firework, but the coroner’s report concluded that she had been struck by a bullet of an unknown calibre.

"After the autopsy, we assume with a high probability that the woman was killed by a gunshot wound," Birgit Heß, senior public prosecutor in Kiel told Bild newspaper.

Nina D. had stepped out of her house in the district of Schönberg, just outside Kiel, with her husband and young daughter to watch the New Year’s firework display. But she collapsed several minutes later after being struck by a metal projectile.

Police are currently questioning people from the neighbourhood to try and ascertain who was on the street at the time.

This is the second time in consecutive years that someone has been shot during New Year’s celebrations when firework displays create a cacophony of noise in the streets of German cities.

Last year an elderly man shot and seriously wounded a 12-year-old girl while she was watching a firework show in Salzgitter The man was sentenced to a nine months in prison for the shooting, which he blamed on over-consumption of alcohol.

crimeshootingnew year
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. The 10 rules you need to know if you get sick in Germany
  2. Could this EU Green Card save freedom of movement for Britons in Europe?
  3. Battling Brexit: How a group of Brits in Europe took on the fight for citizens' rights
  4. 'Mentally ill' driver wanted to kill foreigners: Report
  5. Far-right 'neighbourhood defence groups' patrol Bavarian town after asylum seeker attack

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. The 10 rules you need to know if you get sick in Germany
  2. Could this EU Green Card save freedom of movement for Britons in Europe?
  3. Battling Brexit: How a group of Brits in Europe took on the fight for citizens' rights
  4. 'Mentally ill' driver wanted to kill foreigners: Report
  5. Far-right 'neighbourhood defence groups' patrol Bavarian town after asylum seeker attack

Discussion forum

03/01
Consequence of not paying German taxes
03/01
Finding an apartment in Leipzig
03/01
Where to buy a ceramic hair straightener
02/01
English-speaking Therapist/Psychologist in Leipzig
02/01
Moving to Freiburg with family of 4
02/01
Germany to lead the way in cervical cancer vaccine
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

03/01
Unknown pleasures 10 – american independent film festival
29/12
Couple searching for pet friendly house or flat
29/12
Travelogue, My Beloved Germany by Valsan Nellikode
19/12
Join the Open Day of the International School of Hamburg
11/12
Electrician or Handyman for Gartenlicht Repair
04/12
Top floor little apartment with balcony available in Berlin!
View all notices
Post a new notice