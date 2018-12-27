German word of the day: Die Feuerzangenbowle

Photo: Depositphotos

Our word of the day is something that's popular with students and you might find it at a festive party – but be careful if you do!

Beware of this word, or actually: beware of this drink. Die Feuerzangenbowle (literal translations: fire tong punch or burnt punch) is a German Christmas punch that can make you feel very dizzy really fast.

Like mulled wine, the basis of this punch is red wine that is infused with different spices, such as cinnamon, cloves and orange zest.

What happens afterwards is what makes it special: First, a fire tong, which is a special metal kitchen utensil, gets placed over the bowl with the red wine.

This tong holds a Zuckerhut (sugar hat), a small mountain of sugar, which gets soaked in brown rum. Afterwards, you light the sugar mountain on fire. While the sugar melts, it caramelizes and drips, still burning, in the liquid below. This gives the beverage a distinct and very sugary taste.

A diagram of classic Christmas market drinks, including the Feuerzangenbowie. Photo: DPA

Feuerzangenbowle is especially popular throughout the Christmas season and gets sold at many German Christmas markets. Due to its high alcohol content, it is especially famous among students.

Even though the drink has appeared as early as in the 19th century, its widespread popularity can be linked to the release of the 1944 film Die Feuerzangenbowle. This German movie starts with a group of elderly men, who are drinking the punch and talking about their school years.

Right up to the present day, the movie is shown in universities around Christmas time and is hugely popular. Students even bring their own mulled wine, flashlights and other props to participate in parts of the movie.

Examples:

Könnte ich bitte eine Feuerzangenbowle haben?

Could I please have a burnt punch?

Ich mag keine Feuerzangenbowle, weil sie mir zu süß ist.

I don’t like burnt punch because is too sweet for me.

Photo: DPA

-

This article was produced independently with support from Lingoda.

Do you have a favourite word you'd like to see us cover? If so, please email our editor Rachel Stern with your suggestion.