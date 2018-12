A bottle of homemade egg liquor is a multi-tasker. Serve it straight up or use as a baking ingredient in homemade cakes, custards and tortes. Fashion creative cocktail and mixed drinks using egg liquor as a base.

Below is a basic eqq liquor recipe and fun flavour twists to add to a homemade version. All use rum. However, feel free to swap out the rum for your favourite bourbon, cognac or whiskey.

Basic German Egg Liquor Recipe

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10

Yield: Makes about 1 litre

Use white rum in the recipe for an Easter time version. At Christmas time, switch up the rum to a dark variety and add a few pinches of ground nutmeg.

Ingredients:

▪ 1 vanilla bean pod

OR 1/4 t vanilla bean paste

▪ 6 large egg yolks

▪ 187 g powdered sugar

▪ 355 ml sweetened condensed milk

▪ 240 ml rum

Directions:

▪ Use a small sharp knife to slit the vanilla bean lengthwise and scrape out the vanilla beans.

▪ Place the vanilla beans or vanilla bean paste, the egg yolks and the powdered sugar in a stand mixer. Alternately, place the ingredients in a bowl and use a hand mixer. Either appliance should be fitted with the whisk attachment.

▪ Beat the ingredients until creamy, about 5 minutes.

▪ Add the condensed milk and rum and beat until combined.

▪ Transfer the mixture to a double boiler. If you don’t have a double boiler, place a smaller saucepan inside a slightly larger one that is filled with one inch of water. Place the mixture in the smaller pan to heat.

▪ Beat the mixture over medium to low heat with a whisk attachment until thick and creamy. About 6-8 minutes. Be careful not to let the mixture boil.

▪ Transfer the egg liquor to a bottle, seal and place in the refrigerator until ready to drink.

Photo: Lora Wiley-Lennarz

Fun & Easy Flavour Twists on Homemade Egg Liquor

Lekkuchen or Gingerbread Egg Liquor:

Add 1 tablespoon of Lebkuchen spice to the mixture before heating. Use more for a more intense Lebkuchen flavour. Whisk together 1 tablespoon Lebkuchen spice and 1 tablespoon of white granulated sugar. Rim the glasses with the ginger sugar. Additionally, sprinkle a pinch of Lebkuchen spice over the tops of the drinks after pouring.

Ginger Egg Liquor:

Add a tablespoon of ground ginger to the mixture before heating. Then add 2-3 tablespoons of crystallized ginger to the egg liquor as a last step before cooling. Whisk together 1 tablespoon ground ginger and 1 tablespoon of white granulated sugar. Rim the glasses with the ginger sugar. Additionally, sprinkle a pinch of ground ginger powder over the tops of the drinks after pouring.

Matcha Egg Liquor:

Add 1 tablespoon of Matcha powder to the mixture before heating. Sprinkle a pinch of Matcha powder over the tops of the drinks after pouring.

Amaretto Egg Liquor:

Swap out the rum for and equal amount of Amaretto. Rim glasses with almond flour or sprinkle pinches of almond flour over the tops of the drinks after pouring.

Pomegranate Egg Liquor:

For the alcohol ingredients, use 177ml of white rum and 60ml of grenadine. Garnish with fresh pomegranate arils when serving.

Lora Wiley-Lennartz is an Emmy nominated television producer and a food/destination blogger who splits her time between Germany and New York City. Read her blog Diary of a Mad Hausfrau or follow her on Facebook for traditional German recipes with a twist.