"The IS has been pushed back, but the threat is not over. There is a danger that the consequences of (Trump's) decision could hurt the fight against the IS and endanger what has been achieved," said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in a statement.

Die abrupte Entscheidung der #USA, ihre Truppen aus #Syrien abzuziehen, ist nicht nur für uns überraschend. Der IS ist zurückgedrängt, aber die Bedrohung noch da. Es besteht die Gefahr, dass diese Entscheidung dem Kampf gegen IS schadet und die erreichten Erfolge gefährdet. (1/2) — Heiko Maas (@HeikoMaas) December 20, 2018

The battle against the Islamist militants would be "decided in the long run – militarily and with civilian means", said Maas.

The Foreign Minister stressed the need for a political process under the auspices of the United Nations, in order to bring lasting stability back to war-torn Syria.

Trump suddenly ordered the withdrawal of 2,000 American troops from Syria on Wednesday, in a move that shocked allies, asserting that IS had been defeated.

But major allies, including senior Republicans and foreign powers, have disputed the claim and say the move could lead to a resurgence of IS.

US troops have helped clear much of Syria's north-east of the jihadist group, but pockets of fighters remain.