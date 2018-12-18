Recipe: Three seasonal twists on classic Kipferl cookies

Vanilla is the classic Kipferl flavor. However, the recipe lends itself to creative variations.

The most time-consuming part of creating these cookies is shaping them. Make it go faster with a Kipferl party. Get your friends or family together for an evening of gemütlichkeit, shaping and baking cookies while drinking Glühwein or hot chocolate.

Matcha Pomegranate Kipferl Recipe

A green tea scented cookie spiked with tart pomegranate flavor. Substitute dried cranberries for the pomegranate seeds.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Bake Time: 8 Minutes

Yield: 8 Dozen

Credit: Lora Wiley-Lennartz

Ingredients:

• 210g all-purpose flour

• 90g almond flour

• 60g powdered sugar

• 1 T matcha powder

• 1/2 t salt

• 113g unsalted butter

• 90g dried pomegranate seeds

For the coating:

• 30g powdered sugar

Instructions:

• Preheat oven to 178 degrees C. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

• Whisk together the all-purpose flour, almond flour, powdered sugar, matcha powder, and salt.

• In a mixer, cream the butter.

• Turn down to low speed and slowly add the dry ingredients.

• Add dried pomegranate seeds.

• On a lightly floured work surface, use both palms to roll portions of the dough out into a long rope about an index finger thick. Divide the rope into 2+1/2 inch pieces.

• Place each piece on a baking sheet, bending the piece into a crescent shape. Pinch the ends.

• Bake 8-10 minutes.

• Immediately sprinkle with powdered sugar.

• Plate and serve.

Orange Cardamom Hazelnut Kipferl Recipe

Traditional almond flour is replaced with hazelnut. Ground cardamom and freshly grated orange zest are fragrant additions.

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Bake time: 15 minutes

Chill Time: 30 minutes

Yield: 6 dozen cookies

Credit: Lora Wiley-Lennartz

Ingredients:

For the cookies:

• 1210g all-purpose flour

• 200g hazelnut flour

• 60g powdered sugar

• 1/4 t baking powder

• 2 t ground cardamom

• 1/2 t ground cinnamon

• 2 t fresh grated orange zest

• 1/2 t vanilla extract

• 1 t orange extract

• 200g cold butter, cut into small pieces

• 1 egg

For the Coating:

• 3 T powdered sugar

• 1/2 t cardamom powder

• 2 t fresh grated orange zest

Directions:

• Make the dough:

• Whisk together the flour, hazelnut flour, powdered sugar, baking powder, cardamom, and cinnamon

• Mix in the orange zest and extracts.

• Add butter pieces and knead together. Knead in the egg.

• Wrap dough in plastic wrap. Refrigerate 30 minutes.

• Preheat oven to 178 degrees C. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

• Place dough on a lightly floured work surface. Use both palms to roll portions of dough into a long rope about an index finger thick.

• Divide rope into 2-inch pieces. Place each piece on a baking sheet. Bend to form a crescent shape. Pinch each end to form a point.

• Place in oven and bake for 15 minutes.

• Whisk together powdered sugar, cardamom powder, and orange zest.

• Remove Kipferl from oven. Roll each in cinnamon powdered sugar mixture. Serve.

Pumpkin Cinnamon Kipferl Recipe

Pumpkin purée adds seasonal flavor to this cinnamon spiked Kipferl.

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Bake Time: 20 minutes

Yield: 4 dozen cookies

Credit: Lora Wiley-Lennartz

Ingredients:

• 210g flour

• 60g powdered sugar

• 1/2 t salt

• 90g almond flour

• 113g unsalted butter

• 1 t vanilla extract.

• 113g pumpkin puree

For the Coating:

• 60g powdered sugar

• 1 T ground cinnamon

Directions:

• Preheat oven to 178 degrees C, Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

• Whisk together all-purpose flour, powdered sugar, salt, and almond meal.

• In a mixer, cream together butter and vanilla.

• Add pumpkin puree and combine.

• Turn the mixer down to low speed. Slowly add dry ingredients.

• Place the dough on a lightly floured work surface. Use both palms to roll portions of the dough out into long ropes about an index finger thick.

• Divide each rope into 2-inch pieces. Place each piece on the baking sheet. Bend to form a crescent shape. Pinch ends to form a point.

• Bake the cookies for 15 minutes.

• Whisk together the powdered sugar and ground cinnamon.

• Remove from the oven. Roll each cookie in the cinnamon powdered sugar mixture. Serve.

Lora Wiley-Lennartz is an Emmy nominated television producer and a food/destination blogger who splits her time between Germany and New York City. Read her blog Diary of a Mad Hausfrau or follow her on Facebook for traditional German recipes with a twist.