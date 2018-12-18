Recipe: Three seasonal twists on classic Kipferl cookies

<p dir="ltr" id="docs-internal-guid-4bb190ff-7fff-a4f2-0562-3ae462581f63">Vanilla is the classic Kipferl flavor. However, the recipe lends itself to creative variations.</p><p>The most time-consuming part of creating these cookies is shaping them. Make it go faster with a Kipferl party. Get your friends or family together for an evening of <i>gemütlichkeit</i>, shaping and baking cookies while drinking <i>Glühwein</i> or hot chocolate.</p><p><strong>Matcha Pomegranate Kipferl Recipe</strong></p><p>A green tea scented cookie spiked with tart pomegranate flavor. Substitute dried cranberries for the pomegranate seeds.</p><p><strong>Prep Time:</strong> 20 minutes</p><p><strong>Bake Time:</strong> 8 Minutes</p><p><strong>Yield:</strong> 8 Dozen</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1545146157_matchcookies.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><i><span style="font-size:10px;">Credit: Lora Wiley-Lennartz</span></i></p><p><strong>Ingredients:</strong></p><p> • 210g all-purpose flour</p><p> • 90g almond flour</p><p> • 60g powdered sugar</p><p> • 1 T matcha powder</p><p> • 1/2 t salt</p><p> • 113g unsalted butter</p><p> • 90g dried pomegranate seeds</p><p><strong>For the coating: </strong></p><p> • 30g powdered sugar</p><p><strong>Instructions:</strong></p><p> • Preheat oven to 178 degrees C. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.</p><p> • Whisk together the all-purpose flour, almond flour, powdered sugar, matcha powder, and salt.</p><p> • In a mixer, cream the butter.</p><p> • Turn down to low speed and slowly add the dry ingredients.</p><p> • Add dried pomegranate seeds.</p><p> • On a lightly floured work surface, use both palms to roll portions of the dough out into a long rope about an index finger thick. Divide the rope into 2+1/2 inch pieces.</p><p> • Place each piece on a baking sheet, bending the piece into a crescent shape. Pinch the ends.</p><p> • Bake 8-10 minutes.</p><p> • Immediately sprinkle with powdered sugar.</p><p> • Plate and serve.</p><p><strong>Orange Cardamom Hazelnut Kipferl Recipe</strong></p><p>Traditional almond flour is replaced with hazelnut. Ground cardamom and freshly grated orange zest are fragrant additions.</p><p><strong>Prep Time:</strong> 25 minutes</p><p><strong>Bake time: </strong>15 minutes</p><p><strong>Chill Time:</strong> 30 minutes</p><p><strong>Yield:</strong> 6 dozen cookies</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1545146751_orangecookies.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><i><span style="font-size:10px;">Credit: Lora Wiley-Lennartz</span></i></p><p><strong>Ingredients:</strong></p><p><strong>For the cookies:</strong></p><p> • 1210g all-purpose flour</p><p> • 200g hazelnut flour</p><p> • 60g powdered sugar</p><p> • 1/4 t baking powder</p><p> • 2 t ground cardamom</p><p> • 1/2 t ground cinnamon</p><p> • 2 t fresh grated orange zest</p><p> • 1/2 t vanilla extract</p><p> • 1 t orange extract</p><p> • 200g cold butter, cut into small pieces</p><p> • 1 egg</p><p><strong>For the Coating:</strong></p><p> • 3 T powdered sugar</p><p> • 1/2 t cardamom powder</p><p> • 2 t fresh grated orange zest</p><p><strong>Directions:</strong></p><p> • Make the dough:</p><p> • Whisk together the flour, hazelnut flour, powdered sugar, baking powder, cardamom, and cinnamon</p><p> • Mix in the orange zest and extracts.</p><p> • Add butter pieces and knead together. Knead in the egg.</p><p> • Wrap dough in plastic wrap. Refrigerate 30 minutes.</p><p> • Preheat oven to 178 degrees C. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.</p><p> • Place dough on a lightly floured work surface. Use both palms to roll portions of dough into a long rope about an index finger thick.</p><p> • Divide rope into 2-inch pieces. Place each piece on a baking sheet. Bend to form a crescent shape. Pinch each end to form a point.</p><p> • Place in oven and bake for 15 minutes.</p><p> • Whisk together powdered sugar, cardamom powder, and orange zest.</p><p> • Remove Kipferl from oven. Roll each in cinnamon powdered sugar mixture. Serve.</p><p><strong>Pumpkin Cinnamon Kipferl Recipe</strong></p><p>Pumpkin purée adds seasonal flavor to this cinnamon spiked Kipferl.</p><p><strong>Prep Time: </strong>30 minutes</p><p><strong>Bake Time:</strong> 20 minutes</p><p><strong>Yield:</strong> 4 dozen cookies</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1545146496_pumpkincookies.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 480px;" /></p><p><i><span style="font-size:10px;">Credit: Lora Wiley-Lennartz</span></i></p><p><strong>Ingredients:</strong></p><p> • 210g flour</p><p> • 60g powdered sugar</p><p> • 1/2 t salt</p><p> • 90g almond flour</p><p> • 113g unsalted butter</p><p> • 1 t vanilla extract.</p><p> • 113g pumpkin puree</p><p><strong>For the Coating:</strong></p><p> • 60g powdered sugar</p><p> • 1 T ground cinnamon</p><p><strong>Directions:</strong></p><p> • Preheat oven to 178 degrees C, Line baking sheets with parchment paper.</p><p> • Whisk together all-purpose flour, powdered sugar, salt, and almond meal.</p><p> • In a mixer, cream together butter and vanilla.</p><p> • Add pumpkin puree and combine.</p><p> • Turn the mixer down to low speed. Slowly add dry ingredients.</p><p> • Place the dough on a lightly floured work surface. Use both palms to roll portions of the dough out into long ropes about an index finger thick.</p><p> • Divide each rope into 2-inch pieces. Place each piece on the baking sheet. Bend to form a crescent shape. Pinch ends to form a point.</p><p> • Bake the cookies for 15 minutes.</p><p> • Whisk together the powdered sugar and ground cinnamon.</p><p> • Remove from the oven. Roll each cookie in the cinnamon powdered sugar mixture. Serve.</p><p><i>Lora Wiley-Lennartz is an Emmy nominated television producer and a food/destination blogger who splits her time between Germany and New York City. Read her blog </i><a href="http://diaryofamadhausfrau.com/">Diary of a Mad Hausfrau</a> <i>or <a href="https://www.facebook.com/germanfoodwithatwist/">follow her</a> on Facebook for traditional German recipes with a twist.</i></p>