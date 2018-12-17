Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

German word of the day: Die Funklochrepublik

This content was produced independently by The Local and contains advertiser links.
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
17 December 2018
11:52 CET+01:00
german word of the daylearning germanby lingoda

Share this article

German word of the day: Die Funklochrepublik
Photo: Depositphotos
This content was produced independently by The Local and contains advertiser links.
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
17 December 2018
11:52 CET+01:00
Our German word of the day also snagged second place for Germany's word of the year. How does it describe Germany's reception coverage, or lack there of?

Since the country-wide German elections of 2017, digital infrastructure has been a top theme across the political spectrum. How can a country otherwise so technologically-advanced have huge gaps in mobile coverage?

Living in Germany? Need to learn German? Learn online, face-to-face with expert teachers

This explains why the term Funklochrepublik snagged second place in a German word of the year competition, as decided by a panel of judges from the Society for the German Language (Gesellschaft für deutsche Sprache or GfdS) on Friday.

Roughly translated into “radio hole republic”, the term connotes dead zones in mobile coverage around the country. While there tends to be overall good 4G coverage in densely-populated German cities, it can be patchy or even non-existent in the countryside.

The German government continues to discuss bringing 5G coverage across Germany, but falters for a variety of reasons, including claiming that the top data transmission standard is too expensive.

It even falls behind in 4G coverage: “In a European comparison, Germany is on a par with a developing country in terms of 4G coverage - a comprehensive 5G coverage seems utopian,” wrote the conservative daily Welt last month.

In a recent column about the term Funklochrepublik, Spiegel Online wrote that: “The German digital infrastructure is the Berlin airport of the Internet,” referring to the notorious airport which was supposed to be finished in 2011 but it's completion date has been perpetually postponed.

Without a doubt, the term Funklochrepublik will be used much more in 2019 in German media and politics to describe how digital infrastructure is lacking - and if this can be overcome through current proposals from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other top politicians. 

Since 1977, the GfdS has selected a word annually in order to describe terms that have determined political, economic and social life in a special way.

Living in Germany? Need to learn German? Learn online, face-to-face with expert teachers

--

Do you have a favourite word you'd like to see us cover? If so, please email our editor Rachel Stern with your suggestion.

This article was produced independently with support from Lingoda.

german word of the daylearning germanby lingoda
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. German railway reaches pay deal with main union
  2. German football captain's father dies after 2-1 win
  3. Germany to tighten rules on foreign takeovers: report
  4. German IT watchdog says 'no evidence' of Huawei spying
  5. Man arrested in connection with knife attacks on three women in Nuremberg

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

QUIZ: Which influential Icelander are you?

Iceland may have a population of just over 330,000 people (all with equally unpronounceable names) but that doesn't stop it churning out a stream of globally-renowned people. Take our quiz to discover your Icelandic spirit animal.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. German railway reaches pay deal with main union
  2. German football captain's father dies after 2-1 win
  3. Germany to tighten rules on foreign takeovers: report
  4. German IT watchdog says 'no evidence' of Huawei spying
  5. Man arrested in connection with knife attacks on three women in Nuremberg

Discussion forum

18/12
Germany to lead the way in cervical cancer vaccine
18/12
Cancelling a gym membership
17/12
Can I challenge "Eigenbedarf"?
17/12
Moving back to the UK
17/12
Possible cheating wife?
17/12
Beauty products, hair spray, other girly things
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

11/12
Electrician or Handyman for Gartenlicht Repair
04/12
Top floor little apartment with balcony available in Berlin!
01/12
Somatic Support for Winter in Berlin
21/11
Learn english online with a canadian teacher!
17/10
Property Manager-Caretaker
08/10
Remembrance Dinner
View all notices
Post a new notice